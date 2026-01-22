Insider Updates Warriors' Trade Interest in Giannis, LeBron, Davis, Porter, Murphy

With Jimmy Butler out for the season with a torn ACL, the Golden State Warriors have difficult decisions to make by the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

They could trade for a star to replace Butler's impact, but even with Butler, they weren't quite title contenders. So trading multiple first-round picks to be just as good as they were with Butler healthy could be considered a rash decision.

On the other hand, it would be a shame to leave Stephen Curry totally unsupported. Curry is the only healthy player on the team averaging more than 12.3 points per game. This season could get really ugly if the Warriors stand pat, and that could have a lasting impact on Curry for next season and beyond.

My guess is the Warriors will make a trade to give Curry some help, but they are understandably drawing a line at giving up a ton of draft capital—unless it's for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Update

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported the Warriors governor Joe Lacob "will do whatever it takes to try and put his organization at the front of the line for the two-time MVP" if he requests a trade.

This has been the status quo for years. Giannis would be an incredible fit with Curry.

With that said, holding onto this dream has arguably done more damage to the Warriors' year-to-year chances than anything else.

Even if Giannis demanded a trade, the Warriors would not have young players the Bucks want. So the Dubs would have to make up for that by offering more draft capital, and they could do that, as they have access to their next seven first-round picks.

The one other thing I'll say about this is that the Bucks would probably want to do right by Giannis and trade him to one of his preferred destinations. Would Giannis want to join Curry in the twilight of his career? I doubt it.

The Warriors should let this pursuit go.

LeBron Update

About a LeBron James trade, Siegel wrote "there is nothing to suggest that this is a real option for the Warriors at this year's trade deadline."

Just to match the salaries, the Warriors would likely have to trade Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga. I doubt James would waive his no-trade clause to join Curry when their third-best healthy player would be...De'Anthony Melton?

Davis Update

Of the five players mentioned in the headline of this article, Davis has the highest percentage chance of becoming a Warrior in the next two weeks, though to be clear, it's well under 50 percent that he will. The Mavericks could be interested in a Davis-for-Butler swap (here's a detailed explanation as to why), but of course the Warriors would have to be interested in it too.

Davis is out until at least late February with a hand injury. Where will the Warriors be when he returns? There's almost no chance they'd get a top-six seed. And Davis has a huge contract and a bad injury history. Is now the time to gamble on him?

Siegel wrote "trading Butler for Davis is not something the Dubs have expressed any desire in to this point."

That could change, but if I had to guess, the Warriors will choose to keep Butler with the hope they can contend next season.

Porter Update

The Nets should sell high on Michael Porter Jr. at this trade deadline, but they may not have a suitor willing to meet their asking price. They have Porter under contract for next season, so they can hold firm on the asking price and keep him past the deadline.

I was always under the impression that the Warriors were going to aggressively pursue Porter, but the Butler injury changes everything.

Siegel wrote that "it no longer appears as if pursuing Porter is a path the Warriors would like to go down."

It's one thing to give up high-value draft capital, Kuminga and Moses Moody for the player you think is the missing piece for a deep playoff run. It's another to give up all that to just stay above .500 down the stretch.

With that said, if the goal is to compete next season, Porter would help in that regard. But the next player mentioned in this article would be a safer bet for a number of reasons.

Murphy Update

Siegel confirmed what we've been hearing for weeks by writing, "Outside of the dream scenario of landing a superstar player, [Trey] Murphy [III] has long been the Dubs' top trade target this year."

There are a variety of potential reasons the Warriors have more interest in Murphy than Porter.

Among them are that Murphy is younger, has a better injury history and is under contract for longer at a cheaper annual rate.

Siegel wrote the following on Murphy's trade market.

"The Pelicans have fielded calls for Murphy from multiple teams, which has led many to believe they simply haven't received their asking price of multiple first-round picks and a young player or two."

The Warriors would be justified meeting their asking price, even if it's three first-round picks.

My guess is the Pelicans will keep him, as he fits nicely with their young core of Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. But Siegel's report offers a glimmer of hope to Warriors fans in that he might not be as unattainable as some reports have suggested. Now, it still seems unlikely that the Warriors would give up so much draft capital for someone not named Giannis, but you can't rule it out completely.