Jonathan Kuminga Discovered One Personal Improvement to Help Warriors Win
The Golden State Warriors picked up a win over the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Monday night to move to 3-1 early into their 2025-26 campaign, and they are undoubtedly cementing themselves as a legitimate title contender.
Of course, the Warriors have been leaning on Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler to lead them to wins, but they have gotten a few surprisingly impactful performances from Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga had a drama-filled offseason as a restricted free agent, and his future as a Warrior has been in serious doubt for months. However, he has been an unexpected difference-maker so far this season.
Jonathan Kuminga's Huge Improvement
Through four games, Kuminga is averaging career-highs across the board with 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists with 58.1/42.9/80.0 shooting splits. In Monday's win, Kuminga dropped a team-high 25 points and ten rebounds, notching his first double-double of the season on efficient 9-14 shooting, as he continues to make an all-around impact.
The biggest improvement in Kuminga's game so far has been his willingness to crash the boards. Last season, especially, Kuminga seemed to take a score-first approach whenever he was on the floor, but he has been playing legitimate winning basketball through four games.
Kuminga is fighting for rebounds, making the right pass, and playing solid defense, all while maintaining a scoring edge with the ball in his hands. His most vital improvement, however, has undoubtedly been his rebounding.
After Monday night's win over the Grizzlies, Kuminga talked about his huge rebounding improvement.
"I’ll say just commitment of just doing it, you know. No matter what. Even if I’m making shots, not making a shot, I’m not seeing the ball, I’m seeing the ball, just having that commitment and just going out there, chasing those rebounds wherever they go," Kuminga said.
"Those rebounds, some of those, they help win games. So just having a mindset from the beginning. It’s something that I’m trying to have going throughout the year and just throughout my career. Just working on finding the ball, and just rebounding. I think I just enjoy doing it."
The 23-year-old forward went into the new season with an expectation of being traded when eligible, but if he continues to make this type of impact, the Warriors will have to second-guess their approach to his future with the team.
Of course, the trick is for Kuminga to keep this up, but if he does, he could ultimately be one of Golden State's most important players in a hopeful title run.