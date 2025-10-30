Moses Moody Upgraded for Big Warriors-Bucks Game
The Golden State Warriors have a tough matchup Thursday against the 3-1 Milwaukee Bucks, and they'll need all-hands-on-deck to handle a Bucks offense that has scored 120+ points in three of their first four games.
With that being said, the Warriors' recent news out of their injury report is a positive sign. Forward/guard Moses Moody has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for Thursday night's bout, after being suddenly designated questionable to play just a day prior.
Moody's up-and-down status was due to thumb soreness he's been nursing since the beginning of the season after an offseason surgery. Still, his presence in the lineup against the Bucks is an encouraging sign for the Warriors now that they'll be able to enjoy his two-way contributions coming off the bench.
Moody's Contributions
Moody has appeared in three of Golden State's first five games this season, averaging 12 points while shooting 40% from the field and a stellar 52.9% from beyond the arc. His versatility in slotting in at either shooting guard or small forward affords Golden State head coach Steve Kerr more options when it comes to switch-ins and gives Jimmy Butler III more chances to get off his feet.
The Warriors have invested heavily in Moody. Drafted the same year as Jonathan Kuminga in 2021, Moody signed a three-year, $39 million contract with Golden State last year to secure his place on the team.
While Moody hasn't always lived up to lofty expectations, he's proven to be a reliable option off the bench and answers the call when needed. Moody appeared in 74 games last season for Golden State and started in 34, able to step up when injuries sidelined other big names.
Moody Part of the Golden State Young Core
While Moody's outside shooting presents tremendous upside, he also stands out as an elite defensive presence on the court. The Warriors are a team of contrasting ages, with players like Butler III, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green representing a trio of seasoned veterans, and Moody, Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski embodying the new wave of young Warrior basketball.
The aforementioned veterans are all but guaranteed to do their part, but the young players like Moody will be spark plugs to Golden State's success. Moody's presence in the lineup is a huge advantage against the Bucks, and his upgraded status may indicate an end to his early-season thumb troubles.
Facing off against Giannis Antetokounmpo is never an easy endeavor, but having more support off the bench is always welcome.