New Team Reportedly Could Be In Play for Kuminga Trade

We know that the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns showed interest in trading for Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, and there have been various rumors that a few other teams have shown interest in the past, such as the Chicago Bulls.

But Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated added a new team to the mix that will greatly interest Warriors fans.

Mannix wrote "some execs believe New Orleans could be in play" for a Kuminga trade.

"The rebuilding Pelicans could pair the 23-year-old Kuminga alongside rookie standout Derik Queen," Mannix wrote. "And the Pels have some interesting wings (Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones) that would pique the Warriors’ interest."

There have been rumors about the Warriors targeting Murphy and Jones, but this is the first report to my knowledge that says the Pelicans could be interested in Kuminga.

What a Kuminga-for-Murphy Trade Would Look Like

Murphy is an ascending 25-year-old wing in the first year of a team-friendly four-year, $112 million contract. He's a three-level scorer averaging 21.1 points, and at 6'8", he has great defensive potential.

I deemed him the Warriors' No. 1 target of the trade season.

The Pelicans should ask for two first-round picks from any trade suitor. My guess they'll get exactly that if they choose to trade him.

A potential trade package would be Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, an unprotected 2026 first-round pick and a lightly protected 2028 first-round pick for Murphy.

What a Kuminga-for-Jones Trade Would Look Like

Jones, 27, also has a team-friendly contract that goes through at least 2028-29 (player option for 2029-30), but interestingly, this season his salary ($13.9 million) is less than Kuminga's ($22.5 million), so the Warriors might have to take back an unwanted contract from New Orleans to complete this deal.

Jones is an All-Defensive-caliber defender—he was first-team All-Defensive in 2023-24—but he's not much of an offensive threat. He's been in a shooting slump that has dropped his three-point percentage to 33.8. Two seasons ago, his three-point percentage was 41.8. Obviously, the Warriors would be hoping he'd up his average to something closer to that mark as the season progresses.

The Warriors are lacking a big wing who can contain great scorers, so they should be interested in the 6'7" Jones even if the three-point percentage doesn't rise over the next month.

A possible trade package would be Kuminga, Gui Santos and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick for Herb Jones and Kevon Looney.

As I wrote here, if the Warriors release Trayce Jackson-Davis a few days before making this trade, they would then have enough money and roster space to give Pat Spencer a standard contract, which would be an extra benefit of this move.

Gary Payton II could be thrown in instead of Santos to complete the trade, but Payton has an implicit no-trade clause, so the Warriors might be forced to go with someone other than Payton.