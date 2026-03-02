Potential Warriors Buyout Market Target Signs with Nuggets

The deadline for bought out or released players to be eligible for the postseason with their new teams passed on Sunday, and it was an extremely quiet weekend.

But one battle-tested point guard did hit the market, and now he's headed to Denver.

Tyus Jones' agent told ESPN's Shams Charania that the 6'0" veteran will sign with the Nuggets.

I had Jones at No. 5 on my Warriors free-agent market big board that I published moments after the Sunday deadline passed.

Of course the Warriors have a bigger need for a wing than a point guard.

But from a pure talent perspective, he was arguably the best player available. He has career averages of 7.3 points (on 37.2 percent three-point shooting), 4.3 assists and 0.8 turnovers.

He can help just about any team.

Who Should the Warriors Target for Their 15 Roster Spot?

As I wrote in my free-agent market column, the Warriors should look for G League standouts who are not on two-way contracts.

Shooting guard Josh Christopher, guard/forward Dalano Banton and small forward (and former Warrior) Kevin Knox are three such examples.

The Warriors also have two players in Santa Cruz they could sign if they want a rotation big. Charles Bassey and Marques Bolden are both capable of giving Golden State minutes.

My preference would be Knox. At 6'8", he has the positional size the Warriors need at small forward. And though Banton is more interesting with his ability to drive-and-kick, Knox has the more plug-and-play style because he's a much better three-point shooter.

Warriors Should Make a Move Soon, but Will They?

The Warriors don't have to make a move, as NBA teams are allowed to leave their 15th roster spot open.

But Golden State should make one soon.

The Warriors are as unhealthy as any team trying to make the playoffs. Jimmy Butler is out for the season, Stephen Curry is out for at least the next five games, Seth Curry's return doesn't appear imminent, and Kristaps Porzingis has played just once since Jan. 7 due to an Achilles injury and an illness.

Basically, the Warriors can't rely on those four players for the next few games, which puts a lot of pressure on their 10 other players on standard contracts.

And it could be getting worse. Will Richard will miss Monday's game with an ankle injury, and Gary Payton II is questionable with an ankle injury.

The only reason the Warriors wouldn't make a move is to save money. But the team needs help, and we're talking about a prorated veteran minimum contract here. They should bring someone in ASAP.