Nuggets-Warriors Injury Report Features Curry, Porzingis, Murray, Gordon

Stephen Curry will miss his seventh consecutive game Sunday with runner's knee, but outside of that, the Golden State Warriors (29-27) are mostly healthy for their clash against the Denver Nuggets (36-21).

Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) is listed as probable. Seth Curry (sciatica) is out, as are Golden State's three two-way players LJ Cryer, Malevy Leons and Nate Williams, who are in Santa Cruz for the Sea Dubs' Sunday game.

For the Nuggets, Aaron Gordon (hamstring) will miss his 12th straight game, which is a break for the Warriors considering he has 68 points on 23-of-31 shooting in two games against Golden State this sesson.

Jamal Murray (hamstring) is questionable, but note that he played in both of Denver's games since the All-Star break. Jalen Pickett (knee) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) are out.

Porzingis to Have Minutes Increase

Steve Kerr told reporters on Saturday that Porzingis will see his minutes tick up "a little bit" after the 7'2" Latvian played 17 minutes in his first game in a month-and-a-half on Thursday.

Kerr added that Porzingis will come off the bench.

Porzingis played in just 17 games with the Hawks this season before the trade, and he averaged just 23.9 minutes per game.

The Warriors need the 30-year-old to play consistently, and ideally he'd average more than 23.9 minutes per game.

Keeping him healthy will be a major challenge for Rick Celebrini and the training staff.

Jokic vs. Green, Part 29

Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green will be matching up for the 29th time (playoffs included) on Sunday, and the Warriors star comes in with an 18-10 edge.

For Warriors fans, that might seem surprising since the Nuggets are 10-2 in their last 12 against the Warriors. But Green did not play in seven of those losses.

Just when you think Jokic can't get any better, he does. He's averaging a career-high 10.5 assists per game to go along with his 28.6 points and 12.3 rebounds.

The only thing potentially stopping him from winning his fourth MVP is not playing the minimum requirement of 65 games this season. He's already missed 16, so he can only miss one more game for the rest of the season to be eligible for the MVP award.

Meanwhile, Green is coming off one of his worst games of the season. He had zero points on 0-of-7 shooting against the Celtics.

Expect him to be motivated to bounce back in a nationally televised game.