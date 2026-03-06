Report: Warriors Called About 7-Time All-Star Wing Before Porzingis Trade

The Golden State Warriors reportedly had three All-Star players they checked in on before pivoting to a Kristaps Porzingis deal.

We've known about their pursuits of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaren Jackson Jr. for weeks.

But we didn't know they checked in on Kawhi Leonard.

ESPN's Anthony Slater and Ramona Shelburne reported that the Warriors "were among the teams to make a call about Kawhi Leonard when it appeared the LA Clippers might be open for business."

The seven-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP ultimately stayed with the Clippers even though they dealt his two best teammates in James Harden and Ivica Zubac.

Can the Warriors Still Get Leonard?

Without the Jonathan Kuminga contract to help match salaries, it's more difficult to come up with a Warriors trade package for Leonard.

Some have suggested that the Warriors could sign-and-trade Kristaps Porzingis help match salaries, but that plan has plenty of pitfalls, including that the Clippers would almost assuredly have less interest in Porzingis than Kuminga.

So it seems like there are now only two ways to acquire Leonard.

The first is trading Jimmy Butler and first-round picks for him. Their salaries are close to matching, so the question would be how many first-round picks the Clippers want. Considering Butler's ACL injury, a Butler-centered package may be a non-starter for the Clippers.

The other way to get him feels even less likely, but I can't completely rule it out.

On Feb. 24, NBA insider Tom Haberstroh said on Yahoo Sports Daily that he thinks the Warriors would try to sign Leonard if his contract is voided from the Aspiration scandal.

"I think if Kawhi Leonard is now a free agent, you’re going to see a frenzy for his services with the likes of the Lakers, with the likes of the Golden State Warriors, or the New York Knicks."

For more on the allegations, check out my breakdown here.

It's possible the Warriors would land him with a veteran minimum contract if his contract is voided. Of course he would then become an unrestricted free agent in July, and at that point he would likely sign a massive contract with a team that has cap space such as the Lakers.

Whether the Warriors land Leonard or not, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office didn't get good value in the Kuminga trade. Porzingis has played just one game since the deal, and his various battles with illnesses don't bode well for his future with Golden State or the NBA in general.