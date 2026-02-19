Report: Warriors' Level of Concern in Steph Curry's Knee Injury Revealed

The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Stephen Curry for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics, sounding alarm bells for many Dubs fans.

After all, Curry just had a week off for the All-Star break, which led some to assume he'd be ready to play Thursday.

Instead, Curry will miss his sixth straight game with runner's knee, and now it's not clear when he'll return.

The latest report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel suggests it's not a serious injury.

"The organization does not view this as a major concern heading into the final stretch run of the regular season, and the situation has been described as the franchise operating with an abundance of caution, team sources told ClutchPoints."

Siegel added that sources told him Curry would be playing in the postseason started today.

Warriors' Place in the Standings Makes It Easier to Rest Curry

The Warriors are 4.5 games behind the Lakers and Timberwolves, who are tied for fifth, and three games behind the Suns, who are seventh. Golden State will have to pass two of those three teams to jump to sixth in the standings, and that would have been unlikely even if Curry played every game for the rest of season. With him likely to miss several games, it'll be damn near impossible.

The Warriors are better off dropping that goal and instead focusing on keeping their rotation players fresh while staying in eighth place in the standings.

The Warriors are 2.5 games ahead of the Trail Blazers and Clippers. Both are close enough to pass the Dubs if they struggle down the stretch.

But note that the Blazers have lost seven of their last 11 games, and the Clippers just traded Ivica Zubac and James Harden—and Harden replacement Darius Garland is week to week with a toe injury.

With that in mind, the Warriors can probably afford to rest Curry for the next five games or so.

Perhaps a good target for a return date is March 2 against the Clippers.