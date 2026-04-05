Report: Warriors Signing Ex-Celtics Center to Replace Yurtseven

The Golden State Warriors are signing center Charles Bassey to replace Omer Yursteven and fill the team's last roster spot, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Bassey just finished his second 10-day contract with the Celtics.

The presumption is the Warriors will give him a 10-day contract, which will make him eligible to play Golden State's last five regular-season games.

Yurtseven competed his second 10-day contract with the Warriors on Friday. Teams aren't allowed to sign players to three 10-day contracts in a season, which means the Warriors would have had to give Yurtseven a standard contract to keep him.

Instead, they will go with Bassey, who averaged 2.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in five games with the Celtics this season.

Bassey was dominant in the G League this season for the Santa Cruz Warriors and Delaware Blue Coats, averaging 20.4 points and 12.2 rebounds in 20 games.

Warriors Delay Decision on 15th Roster Spot for Play-In Tournament

The Warriors have to decide who will fill their 15th roster spot for the play-in tournament, and this Bassey contract will likely delay that decision until the last day of the regular season.

Players on two-way contracts are ineligible for the play-in tournament, so this 15th spot could actually be pretty important for the Dubs, who are already down two players for the season in Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

If the Warriors want to convert the two-way contract of Nate Williams or LJ Cryer, they will have to do so on April 12 or earlier. Bassey is filling the 15th spot for now, but the Warriors can release him before his 10-day is over and convert Cryer or Williams.

I continue to predict that they will convert Williams due to their massive need for wing depth, but it's possible they opt for Cryer, Malevy Leons or Bassey.

Williams can play in just two more games this season before his two-way eligibility is up.

My guess is Bassey will be active for the Warriors' next four games before they release him and give Williams a standard contract heading into the season finale against the Clippers.

But the health of Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) could lead to the Warriors keeping Bassey instead.

The Warriors announced Saturday that Horford will be re-evaluated early next week. If he returns before the regular season ends, I don't why keeping Bassey would help Golden State in the play-in tournament.