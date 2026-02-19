Steph Curry Gets Ominous Knee Injury Update

Inside The Warriors

Curry has missed the last four games with runner's knee
Steve Kerr announced Wednesday that Stephen Curry will not play in Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics.

Curry was not healthy enough to practice Wednesday. Nick Friedell wrote on X that Curry will be re-evaluated on Wednesday night.

Curry hasn't played since leaving the game in the second half against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30. His injury has been called "runner's knee."

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis did practice, and he'll be listed as questionable for Thursday's game. Porzingis has been out with Achilles tendinitis. He last played on Jan. 7

Earlier Wednesday, the Warriors announced that Seth Curry (sciatica) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

