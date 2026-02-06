Steph Curry, Luka Doncic Injury Updates for Saturday's Warriors-Lakers Game

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry will miss his third consecutive game with runner's knee.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday against the 76ers, forcing him to leave the game.

On Friday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that "there is some initial optimism" that he didn't suffer a major injury. McMenamin added that Doncic is doubtful to play against the Warriors.

Curry Comments on Injury

Curry detailed what his knee injury is like to ESPN's Anthony Slater after Thursday's win over the Suns.

"It's trending in the right direction," Curry said. "It's different than last year, but something that will heal."

Based on his following quote, it sounds like Curry could be out until after the All-Star break.

"It's a matter of learning as I go what works rehab-wise," Curry said. "Because it's still painful. You have to try to get rid of all the inflammation and pain. It's something we still have to monitor and injury-manage, but it's something where, if I come back too early, it could flare up."

The Warriors have three more games until the All-Star break. Their first game after the All-Star break is Feb. 19 against the Celtics.