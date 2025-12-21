Steve Kerr Comments on Dray's Ejection, Eviscerates Dillon Brooks

In Saturday's media session after the Warriors' 119-116 win over the Suns, Steve Kerr explained why he disagreed with Draymond Green's ejection before going off on Dillon Brooks' flagrant foul from Thursday's game.

Green was ejected in the second quarter after shoving Collin Gillespie, who had just got his shot blocked by Green and was getting tangled with Green down the court. At the same time, Stephen Curry hit a three and was fouled for what would become a four-point play.

Green made a "T" motion to the refs (I'm guessing he wanted Gillespie to get a T for getting in his face), and the refs didn't like that and gave him a technical. Then he got the second technical for yelling at them some more.

Kerr's Quote on Green's Ejection

"I thought it was weak," Kerr said. "He was yelling at the refs, so he definitely deserved one. But then he's walking to the bench and he yells something, and [that's what got him] the second technical.

"I mean, we just saw a guy on their team literally punch Steph in his stomach the other night, premeditated, punches him in the stomach, and no ejection for that. And then two nights later, refs got upset with some words from Draymond. I totally disagree. And that's why I got my tech. Because I was furious they booted him out just like that so easily."

Kerr mentioned Brooks' flagrant foul from Thursday. Curry attempted a three-pointer with about 40 seconds left with Brooks contesting the shot. As Brooks was jumping past Curry, he swung his arm right into Curry's chest. After a stoppage in play, the refs reviewed the play and deemed it a flagrant-1 foul, which allowed Brooks to stay in the game. A flagrant-2 would've resulted in an ejection.

Kerr's Thoughts on Brooks' Flagrant Foul

Kerr was asked about the flagrant from two days ago, and he did not hold back in his response.

"How can you not be upset? This is a guy who broke Gary's elbow in the playoffs, clotheslining him on one of the dirtiest plays I've ever seen. So it's not like there's not a track record there. ... I don't know what the point of replay is if you're not going to kick a guy out for literally punching somebody. It's bizarre to me that he was not first of all ejected from that game and then suspended or fined. Nothing. Nothing.

"So apparently, you are now allowed—this is my take—you are now allowed to premeditate a punch of any shooter who's left defenseless. You can now take a swing at him and know you're just going to get a flagrant-1. So, I don't know, maybe we'll do that."

Kerr mentioned Brooks' flagrant-2 foul from the 2022 playoffs on Gary Payton II. Payton went up for a layup with Brooks behind him. Brooks swung wildly and hit Payton in the head. Payton was already airborne and landed on his elbow. Brooks was suspended for the next game. Payton missed the next 10 playoff games with an elbow injury.

Brooks' Response to His Flagrant

After Thursday's game, Brooks was asked about the flagrant, and he first said he needed to do some "soul-searching," which would make you think he was sorry for doing it.

But then his follow-up response was bizarre.

"I thought he was running to try to get the rebound, so I tried to stop him," Brooks said, which is an outrageous claim, as Curry wasn't even attempting to get the rebound. "But I’ve been lifting too much. ... Doing what the other guys are doing and lift on game day, bro. It’s just, I don’t know how to explain it. Just gotta figure it out for next game so I don’t do anything to put our team in a bad spot.”

Curry called the play "bush league."