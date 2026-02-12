Takeaways from Warriors' Loss to Spurs: What Green's Great Game Means Going Forward

Without Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors ran out of steam in the second half, falling to the San Antonio Spurs 126-113 on Wednesday at Chase Center.

The Warriors (29-26) led 86-70 in third quarter, but the Spurs (38-16) closed the game on a 56-27 push.

De'Aaron Fox had a game-high 27 points, and Victor Wembanyama added 26.

Here are two takeaways from Wednesday's game.

Green's Great Game Offers Hope for Strong Post-All-Star Break Run

It's been a while since Green's impact was felt the way it was Wednesday. Sure, he's had a handful of good games in the last three months, but you might have to go back to the two mid-November games against the Spurs for the type of impact he had Wednesday.

Green played almost every minute Wemby was on the floor, and he made everything difficult for him. Wemby handled the tight defense well, finishing with 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting with four assists and one turnover. But it should be noted that when Wemby was defended by someone else, he was consistently getting amazing looks, and it makes you wonder if he would've had 40-plus points had Green not been active Wednesday.

Green also came alive offensively, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. He didn't have a turnover until late in the fourth quarter when he tried to force two plays quickly with the Warriors down big.

The Warriors need this version of Green down the stretch. The 36-year-old probably doesn't have it in him to play this well every game, but it can't be a once-a-week or once-a-month proposition.

The Warriors probably have no path to title contention this season, but getting into the playoffs and giving their first-round opponent a fight could change the complexion of the offseason. The alternative, which is closing this season with a whimper, could raise questions about Green's future as well as those of several other key members of the organization—including Steve Kerr's.

Spencer, Podz Overexposed

Pat Spencer (minus-14) and Brandin Podziemski (minus-27) struggled Wednesdsay, and it's not a major surprise they did.

The Spurs have a number of good on-ball defenders as well as Wemby, the most feared shot-blocked in the NBA.

On the other end, the Spurs have big guards who drive to the basket and rebound at will.

Spencer had issues with all of them in his 31 minutes. There's a reason Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper were top-five picks in their drafts.

Podz had 16 points in 36 minutes, but he didn't have the defensive impact that he normally does.

Getting Stephen Curry (runner's knee) and Will Richard (knee contusion) back after the All-Star break will mean fewer minutes for Podz and Spencer, which should give them more energy and leave them less exposed.