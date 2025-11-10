Steve Kerr Gives Stephen Curry Illness Update for Tuesday's Thunder Game
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Sunday's win over the Pacers that he expects Stephen Curry to make his return on Tuesday against the Thunder.
Kerr added that Curry got a "really good" shooting workout in before the Indiana game and that he'll get another shooting workout Monday before the team leaves for Oklahoma City.
Curry has missed the last three games with an illness. The Warriors have gone 1-2 in his absence.
Prior to this ailment, Curry had played in all eight Warriors games. He's averaging 26.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
The Warriors start a six-game-in-nine-day road trip Tuesday. It's the latest in an early season schedule I deemed the most grueling in the NBA.
They've been banged up and looked exhausted at times, so a six-game-in-nine-day road trip is the last thing they need.
At least Curry should be fresher for marquee matchups against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder (Tuesday) and Victor Wembanyama's Spurs (Wednesday and Friday).