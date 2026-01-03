Steve Kerr Gives Update on Status of Curry, Butler and Green for Jazz Game

After the Golden State Warriors' 131-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Steve Kerr gave an update on the status of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Kerr said Green, who was given a rest day Friday, will play on Saturday against the Utah Jazz. He also said he's "hopeful" Curry's ankle will be healed enough to allow him to play, and he doesn't know if Butler will be available due to his illness.

All three missed Friday's game.

Jazz Are Not to Be Taken Lightly

The Jazz are 12-21, but they are not pushovers.

In their last four games, they have two of their best wins of the season. The first was a 131-129 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The second was a 127-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs, and in case you were wondering, Victor Wembanyama started and played 28 minutes in that game.

Keyonte George has scored at least 30 points in five of his last nine games. Lauri Markkanen has at least 26 points in five of his last six.

Utah's biggest issue is it doesn't have a consistent third scorer, but it might not matter if George and Markkanen go off against Golden State.

Markkanen (knee) and George (illness) missed Utah's loss to the Clippers on Thursday. They are both questionable to play against the Warriors.

My guess is both will play, but of the two, Markkanen is likely more of a question mark.