Steve Nash: Guarding Stephen Curry Accelerated My Retirement
Part 1 of the Mind the Game Stephen Curry interview released Tuesday, and podcast host Steve Nash admitted that guarding Curry in a 2014 preseason game contributed to his decision to retire earlier than anticipated.
Nash had announced that the 2014-15 season would be his last. The then-39-year-old had a back injury and wanted to test how well he could perform with it while guarding Curry.
"I gotta find out can I play hurt, or what's the point?" Nash said (1:20 mark).
A 39-13 first quarter from the Warriors had Nash questioning if he wanted to continue his career.
"I'm guarding Steph," Nash said. "... He's running everywhere. I'm like, back is broke. I couldn't stop him if I was 100 percent. I'm like dragging around. Stevie Kerr is putting me in every action. I'm looking over at Steve like, 'C'mon, Stevie.' They are laughing at me.
"Three or four more days of thinking about it, I'm like, 'Yeah, I think it's time.'"
Nash never appeared in a regular-season game that season, and he officially announced his retirement in March 2015.