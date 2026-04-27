Warriors Mock Draft: Dubs Choose Explosive Guard Over Versatile Forward

The Golden State Warriors won't know their exact 2026 draft spot until the NBA Draft Lottery on May 10.

They are likely to have the 11th pick, but there is a 9.4 percent chance they move into the top four.

For this mock draft, we'll assume they get the 11th pick. Their second-round pick is locked in at 54th overall.

Before we get to the Warriors' first-round pick, I've predicted how the first 10 selections will go.

Predicting First 10 Picks

1. Wizards: F AJ Dybantsa

2. Pacers: G Darryn Peterson

3. Nets: C Cam Boozer

4. Jazz: F Caleb Wilson

5. Kings: G Keaton Wagler

6. Grizzlies: G Darius Acuff Jr.

7. Hawks: G Kingston Flemings

8. Mavericks: G Mikel Brown

9. Bulls: G Brayden Burries

10. Bucks: SF Karim Lopez



Top Prospects Available

PG Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

PF Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

SF Nate Ament, Tennessee

C Aday Mara, Michigan

C Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

C Hannes Steinbach, Washington



Warriors' 1st-Round Pick: PG Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

I'm a big fan of Lendeborg, but I'm confident team governor Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. will want a younger, higher-upside lottery ticket. The Warriors need long-term star power after all, and Lendeborg has almost no path to stardom as a 23-year-old without much ball-handling or one-on-one scoring ability.

That makes me think this pick would be Philon.

The 20-year-old lit up college basketball as a sophomore, averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 assists on 50.1 percent shooting and 39.9 percent from three.

He's more of a scoring guard than a traditional point guard, and that's perfectly fine with this roster.

When the Warriors won the 2022 title, Jordan Poole showed the valued of a scoring guard. The Warriors surrounded him with enough good defensive players that he didn't get totally exposed on the less glamorous end, and offensively he provided three-level scoring that the Warriors haven't replaced at the guard position.

What stands out most about Philon is his dribble package. The Warriors need someone other than Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler to threaten a defense off the dribble.

How Philon fits with Curry isn't as big of a determining factor as it would have been even a couple of years ago. If the Warriors believe Philon can be one of their starting guards of the future, they should take him, as Curry won't be around forever.

But it is fair to say that a 6'4", 185-pound 20-year-old who has had defensive issues in college isn't the perfect backcourt partner for Curry.

For the 2026-27 season, Philon can come off the bench and spend most of his minutes helping run the second unit while Curry rests.

Warriors' 2nd-Round Pick: PF Malik Reneau, Miami

With this pick, the Warriors should have one goal: find a contributor with the size to play forward minutes.

With Curry, Philon, Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard and LJ Cryer, the Warriors would be covered well enough at the guard spots. But with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody injured, they need players who can help Gui Santos and Draymond Green at the forward spots.

At 6'9" and 238 pounds, Reneau has the size to play the 4. The 23-year-old shot just 34.7 percent from three as a senior. The Warriors would be hoping for a slight improvement there, and if they get that, he'd be playable due to his solid defense.