Warriors Announce Starting Lineup for Steph Curry's Return Game vs. Rockets

After missing 27 consecutive games with runner's knee, Stephen Curry is back for the Golden State Warriors, but he's coming off the bench.

Golden State's starters are Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Gui Santos, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis.

Though Curry isn't starting, he'll eventually be in the game alongside Porzingis. When that happens, it will be the first time Curry and Porzingis play together. Steve Kerr added that they haven't even scrimmaged together yet.

The Warriors are 23-16 when Curry plays this season and 13-25 when he doesn't.

Curry Will Be on Minutes Restriction

Kerr told reporters in his pregame press conference that Curry will play in short spurts and that he expects the two-time MVP to play about 25 minutes.

Kerr added that the Warriors have five games in the next eight days to ramp up Curry for the play-in tournament.

Kerr would be wise to heed his own advice. Curry shouldn't play more than 25 minutes in his first game back in more than two months.

Kerr Says Curry Brothers Will Play Together

Seth Curry is also active after missing Thursday's Cavaliers game with an adductor injury.

Kerr was asked if he'll play the two Currys together.

“Yeah, that’d be fun," Kerr told reporters. "I’m planning on making that happen.”

The Curry brothers have never appeared in a game together on the same team. Seth has played in just six games this season, and Steph was hurt for all of those games. So this is the first opportunity Kerr has had to play them together.

Western Conference Standings Update

The Warriors enter Sunday in 10th place, 3.5 games behind the Trail Blazers and three games behind the Clippers.

8. Trail Blazers 40-38

9. Clippers 39-38

10. Warriors 36-41

The Blazers are one win away from clinching a better standing than the Warriors since they own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

If the Warriors were to win out, they would own the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Clippers, so the battle for ninth is not completely lost yet.

Keep in mind Golden State plays the Kings twice and the suddenly very short-handed Lakers—who will be without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves—before finishing with the Clippers.

It's not outrageous to suggest that the Warriors win their last five contests, but the toughest game is probably Sunday's against the Rockets.

At 48-29, Houston can still move up to fourth or third in the West. The Rockets will be plenty motivated to beat the Warriors on Sunday.