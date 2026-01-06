Warriors Catch Break as Clippers Star Ruled Out

The Los Angeles Clippers ruled out James Harden (shoulder) for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Also missing the game for the Clippers are Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and Derrick Jones Jr. (long-term knee injury).

The Warriors have a clean bill of health. Their only absence is Seth Curry (sciatica).

With Harden Out, Warriors Should Throw Kitchen Sink at Kawhi

Kawhi Leonard has been on a heater.

In his last seven games, he's averaging 36.6 points per game, and the Clippers are 6-1 in that stretch.

Normally the Warriors might be hesitant to double Leonard, but on Monday, that should be a viable strategy.

The Clippers don't have much firepower outside of Leonard. John Collins, Brook Lopez, Nic Batum and Kris Dunn can make spot-up threes, but none are elite marksmen.

Dubs Must Have Answer for Zubac

Ivica Zubac made his return from a five-game absence on Saturday, scoring just four points in 21 minutes.

Don't let that fool you. Outside of Leonard, Zubac is Golden State's biggest threat.

In his last 10 games against the Warriors, Zubac is averaging 15.6 points and 12.9 rebounds. The Clippers have won eight of those games.

Slowing him down will be handful for Warriors big men Quinten Post, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Al Horford.

Curry vs. the Clippers

In his last 10 games against the Clippers, Stephen Curry is averaging 27.7 points and 6.9 assists. Suffice to say, the Clippers have struggled to slow him down.

Kris Dunn will get the most possessions on Curry. Outside of Dunn and Leonard, the Clippers don't have anyone who can bother Curry.

Expect Ty Lue to call for double-teams on Curry as often as possible. Even going back to the Finals in 2016, '17 and '18, Lue's defenses have been more aggressive than most against Curry.

Warriors Must Seize Chance for Extending Winning Streak

This is a big game for Golden State.

The Warriors (19-17) have yet to have a winning streak longer than three games. If they beat the Clippers, they will have a two-game winning streak with their next four games coming against under-.500 teams at Chase Center.

They'll likely be favored in all of their next five games, but the Clippers game is arguably the toughest of the stretch.

A win Monday could be the key to a six-game winning streak that puts the Warriors in great position for a top-six seed in the Western Conference.