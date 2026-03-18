Warriors-Celtics Injury Report Reveals Status of Curry, Porzingis, Moody, Horford

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (runner's knee) for the 19th consecutive game on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.

Curry will also miss Friday's game against the Pistons. He will re-evaluated on Saturday before the Warriors play the Hawks.

Moses Moody (wrist) and Al Horford (calf) will also miss Wednesday's game.

Quinten Post (foot) and LJ Cryer (hamstring) are questionable, while Gary Payton II (tibia) is probable.

Kristaps Porzingis is not on the injury report.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have just one player injured. Nikola Vucevic is out with a finger injury. The rest of their rotation players are expected to play.

West Standings Update

Kawhi Leonard's injury has made the race for eighth place in the Western Conference much more interesting.

Leonard left the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Kings with an ankle sprain, and the Clippers went on to lose the game. On Monday, they lose to the Spurs to drop to 34-34.

Leonard is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. If this ankle injury persists, the door for the Warriors (33-35) to get back to eighth is much wider.

Of course, the Clippers and Warriors have to fend off the Trail Blazers (33-36) as well.

The Warriors' next three games are against the Celtics (45-23), Pistons (49-19) and Hawks (37-31 and currently on a 10-game winning streak). Winning one of these three games would be a good result for Golden State.

If the Warriors lose all three, they'll be a season-worst five games under .500 at 33-38. It will be difficult to get to the eighth spot from there.

Porzingis Update

Steve Kerr revealed the Warriors' ideal plan for Porzingis on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday:

“I think the whole point in trading for him you know, a couple weeks back was, we get the end of this season to make a run, to see what he can do, see what we can do with him, pair him with Steph and then he’s an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season but he’s our guy. We get to show him what we have to offer him, we get to know each other.

“I think ideally, for everybody, he would re-sign and come back and be an important player for us for many years.”

The Warriors have Porzingis' Bird rights, so they can re-sign him to a contract of any average annual value.

If he keeps putting up 30-point games like he did against the Wizards on Monday, he'll surely be getting a decent offer.

But as has been the case for a couple years, Porzingis' availability shadows over everything he does on the court.

The fact that he's expected to play his fifth game in the last seven for the Warriors is a good sign, but he'll have to stay healthy for a longer stretch to prove worthy of a substantial offer.