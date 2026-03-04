Warriors Get Positive Update on Kristaps Porzingis' Health

Kristaps Porzingis has missed the Golden State Warriors' last five games with an illness, but it appears he'll be returning to the court soon.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that Porzingis will join the Warriors on their three-game road trip that starts Thursday in Houston. They will also play the Thunder on Saturday and the Jazz on Monday.

Slater made it clear that there hasn't been any confirmation on when he'll play, but the fact that he's making the trip at all suggests he's feeling better.

Porzingis has played just 18 games this season due to Achilles tendinitis and various battles with illnesses.

Warriors Desperate for Offense Porzingis Can Provide

In the 11 games Stephen Curry has missed with runner's knee, the Warriors have won just four of them.

Their offensive rating in that stretch is just 111.5, per NBA.com. If that was their season-long O rating, it would rank 25th.

De'Anthony Melton and Moses Moody have done all they can trying to make up for such a big scoring void, but they aren't supposed to be top options, and having to carry that load might already be catching up to them.

Melton is 6-of-26 in his last two games. Moody shot 4-of-12 and suffered shoulder and wrist injuries against the Clippers.

Even if Porzingis plays just 20 minutes per game, he'll give the Warriors a huge scoring punch that will take pressure off everyone else.