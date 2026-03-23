Warriors Have Contract Decision for New Big Man After Mavericks Game

Omer Yurtseven has one more chance to make an impression on the Golden State Warriors before his contract expires.

Yurtseven signed a 10-day contract on March 15, and it will expire on March 24. The Warriors play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and have no game on Tuesday.

Did he do enough to earn a second 10-day contract? Let's discuss.

Yurtseven's Performance Has Been So-So

In five games, Yurtseven is averaging 3.2 points on 33.3 percent shooting and 3.2 rebounds.

The stats say a lot. He hasn't played his best, but in fairness to him, he was asked to play immediately despite having no prior experience with the Warriors.

And it's not like his minutes have been disastrous. He's a minus-two in 56 minutes, which have mostly come when the Warriors were down big in the second halves of games.

What Are the Warriors' Options?

The Warriors have three primary options:

- Give Yurtseven a second 10-day contract

- Give someone else a 10-day contract

- Sign nobody to replace Yurtseven

The third option seems the least likely. Quinten Post (foot) and Al Horford (calf) are injured, leaving the oft-injured Kristaps Porzingis as the only natural center who is healthy.

The Warriors could benefit from rostering another center, even if the main purpose is to play him during garbage time.

As for the second option, Charles Bassey is currently on a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics. Considering Bassey was dominating with the Santa Cruz Warriors before his Celtics contract, he'd make sense as a 10-day contract center for Golden State.

But the Warriors chose Yurtseven over him about a week ago. It would be odd to change their tune a week later.

The same goes for Marques Bolden, who has consecutive 20-plus-point games for Santa Cruz.

Yeah I’m not sure.



I wouldn’t be surprised if Bassey (or even Bolden) feel some type of way getting passed over for Yurtseven.



My guess would be GSW ultimately saw enough from those two in their system to want to go in a different direction. https://t.co/mekFXqGMd0 — GSWCBA (@gswcba) March 14, 2026

Predicting What the Warriors Will Do

My guess is the Warriors will give Yurtseven a second 10-day contract. He's likely getting more comfortable with each passing day, which suggests he'll play better on a second contract.

And remember, he was chosen over Bassey, Bolden and others because he was dominating the G League with his size (6'11", 275 lbs), power and skill. He had 36 points in his last G League game with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The Warriors' need for a depth center is perhaps not quite as dire as it was about a week ago when Golden State played the Knicks without Porzingis, Horford and Draymond Green.

But they still have a need as Horford's calf injury could linger for a while, and Yurtseven might be their best option to fill it.