Warriors' Injury Report vs. Kings Features Curry, Porzingis, Bassey, Santos

The Golden State Warriors are expected to have Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis available when they take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday at Golden 1 Center.

Curry (knee) and Porzingis (knee) are listed as probable, as is Charles Bassey (ankle).

Al Horford, who has missed Golden State's last 14 games, will play.

Gui Santos (pelvic contusion) and Will Richard (back) are questionable.

LJ Cryer (ankle), Seth Curry (adductor) and Quinten Post (foot) are out.

The Kings have ruled out nine players, including DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, De'Andre Hunter and Zach LaVine.

Warriors Must Find Rhythm over Last 2 Games

On Tuesday, the Warriors played without Porzingis, Horford, Santos and Richard, so it's not a big surprise that they were sloppy at times.

But the fact that the Kings had a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter was alarming.

The Warriors had 11 third-quarter turnovers in that game, which allowed the Kings to get back into the game. Golden State finished the game on a 9-1 run to win 110-105, but it was about as ugly of a win as you can have.

The severely short-handed Warriors followed that performance up with a listless 119-103 loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

Suffice to say, they have no momentum right now.

Smashing the Kings on Friday won't suddenly make them big play-in tournament favorites. But it would be a needed step in the right direction.

Curry Needs Bounce-Back Performance

Against the Kings on Tuesday, Curry had just three points and three turnovers in the second half.

He needs to use this game to get himself going.

The Kings don't have good defensive personnel, but they actually did a decent job on Curry on Tuesday. They threw the kitchen sink at him, and a combination of Curry struggling and deferring led to the poor second half.

There's no time to waste. Curry needs to hunt shots to get into a rhythm before the play-in tournament.