Warriors' Injury Report vs. Nuggets Features 3 Questionable, 4 Ruled Out

The Golden State Warriors have three players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

The headliner is Seth Curry, who has missed eight straight games with an adductor strain. Curry has played just four games all season, as he missed 40 consecutive games from December to March with sciatica.

Quinten Post, who has missed three straight games with a foot injury, is also questionable. Will Richard (heel) is the final Warrior with a questionable designation.

The four Warriors ruled out are Stephen Curry (knee), Al Horford (calf), Jimmy Butler (season-ending ACL injury) and Moses Moody (season-ending knee injury).

Curry will miss his 25th straight game with runner's knee. He will be re-evaluated before Golden State's next game on Wednesday against the Spurs.

The Warriors announced on Friday that Horford would miss another week with his calf strain.

Warriors Have Brutal Remaining Schedule

Golden State (36-38) starts a brutal eight-game closing stretch on Sunday. The Warriors play six teams with winning records, and five of them have won at least 44 games.

3/29 @ Denver (47-28)

4/1 vs. San Antonio (56-18)

4/2 vs. Cleveland (46-28)

4/5 vs. Houston (44-29)

4/7 vs. Sacramento (19-56)

4/9 vs. Lakers (48-26)

4/10 @ Sacramento (19-56)

4/12 @ Clippers (38-36)

Overall, the Warriors have the ninth-toughest remaining schedule in the NBA.

That makes Golden State's quest to move up to eighth in the Western Conference standings unlikely.

The Clippers have a two-game lead on the Warriors and play just two teams with winning records the rest of the way.

Golden State has a better chance of catching Portland for ninth. The Blazers (37-38) have an easier schedule than the Warriors, but they just lost to the Mavericks. There's no guarantee they take care of business against the three bottom-feeders they have left.

Warriors' Play-In Woes

The Warriors will be in the play-in tournament for the fourth time in its six-year existence. Of the seven teams that have been in it at least three times, the Warriors have the worst record at 1-3.

The Chicago Bulls are the only team that has been eliminated in the play-in touranment three times. The Warriors could match them this season.

Here is a trip down memory lane:

2021: 7) Lakers beat 8) Warriors 103-100

2021: 9) Grizzlies beat 8) Warriors 117-112 (OT)

2024: 9) Kings beat 10) Warriors 118-94

2025: 7) Warriors beat 8) Grizzlies 121-116

To reverse their fortunes this season, they'll likely need Stephen Curry back.