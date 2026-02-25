Warriors-Grizzlies Injury Report Features Green, Melton, Porzingis, Morant, Edey

Draymond Green (back) is questionable to play for the Golden State Warriors (30-28) against the Memphis Grizzlies (21-35) on Wednesday.

If he can't go, he'll join De'Anthony Melton (rest on second leg of back-to-back), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Stephen Curry (knee) and Seth Curry (sciatica) as inactive.

Al Horford will play after missing Tuesday's game for rest on the front end of a back-to-back.

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant (elbow), Zach Edey (anke), Cedric Coward (knee), Brandon Clarke (calf), Santi Aldama (knee) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (season-ending finger injury) are out.

Former Warrior Kyle Anderson (knee) is questionable.

Warriors Should Win This Game Even with Their Injuries

Just like Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, the Warriors will have just 10 players active if Green can go. The only difference is Horford will play and Melton will sit.

Here is the depth chart for Wednesday's game:

PG: Pat Spencer, Brandin Podziemski

SG: Will Richard, Gary Payton II

SF: Moses Moody, Malevy Leons

PF: Draymond Green, Gui Santos

C: Al Horford, Quinten Post

That's not exactly a prolific lineup, but the Grizzlies have lost six of seven, including a 123-114 defeat on Monday to a Kings team that had lost 16 straight.

Memphis is essentially tanking, as every loss improves its chances of landing a top-three pick that would become Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer.

With that said, the Grizzlies were in control against the Warriors at Chase Center 16 days ago before falling apart down the stretch. Golden State stole that one with a 114-113 victory.

I stand by the subhead that says the Warriors should win this game, but it's far from a guarantee.

Expect Lots of Minutes with Podz, Santos and Horford Together

Over the last seven games, lineups with Podz, Santos and Horford are plus-25 in 74 minutes, per NBA.com.

The big reason for their success is an amazing assist-to-turnover ratio.

These lineups have 56 assists and just 16 turnovers in that stretch.

Overall, it feels like Horford is the key to many successful Golden State lineups. In his last 23 games, he's made 39 of his 101 three-pointers. When he's not taking a three, he's moving the ball quickly and not turning it over, as he has just 21 turnovers in those 23 games.

Horford is probably the key to this game.

When these teams last played, he had 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists and was a plus-24 in a one-point win. The Grizzlies don't have a good answer for him.