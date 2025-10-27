Warriors Make Decision on Al Horford Availability for Grizzlies, Clippers Games
The Golden State Warriors began the NBA season 2-1, closing out the week with a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back. They were able to secure wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, but now must shift their attention to another back-to-back with the Memphis Grizzlies at home and Los Angeles Clippers on the road.
Leading the way for Golden State is a group of veterans, headlined by Steph Curry. Joining this core this offseason was 2024 NBA Champion Al Horford, who, at 39 years old, still brings high-IQ and reliable shot-making to this roster.
As much as Golden State wants to use his skillset as much as they can, especially with how well he fits on this roster, they have to be cautious about his workload to ensure his health for later in the season, assuming this team can make it into the postseason.
Because of this, Steve Kerr made it known at the beginning of the year that Horford would play just one game of the team's back-to-backs this season. With the Warriors gearing up for their second back-to-back of the year against the Grizzlies and Clippers, his final availability has already been determined.
Who Will Al Horford Be Active Against?
ESPN's Anthony Slater reported from Warriors practice that Horford will be sitting against the Grizzlies, setting him up to be available for their contest against the Clippers, according to Steve Kerr.
It's a smart move for Golden State to make, given that the Warriors will be at less of a height disadvantage versus the Grizzlies than the Clippers. With the Clippers having one of the best center rotations in Ivica Zubac and Brook Lopez, the Warriors are opting to make Horford available when it will matter more.
The Grizzlies, on the other hand, have been shorthanded without Zach Edey, and Green has a ton of experience already with Jaren Jackson Jr.
It can be assumed that the Warriors will be deciding Horford's status based on the matchups they have. It's not just about which team is better, but which team would be able to exploit Golden State's absence of Horford more.
While Golden State is being cautious now, it's likely Horford's role will increase significantly if they make the postseason, making him more of a focal point in those critical situations.
So far this season in his two games, Horford has averaged nine points, four rebounds, and under two assists per game on 50% from the field. Golden State will look to make do without Horford on Monday, with tip-off against the Grizzlies scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST.