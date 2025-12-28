Warriors-Raptors Game Statuses Revealed for Podz, Melton, Barrett, Poeltl

The Golden State Warriors (16-15) will be without De'Anthony Melton (knee injury management) on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors (18-14).

Brandin Podziemski is available after suffering an ab contusion against the Mavericks on Thursday.

The Raptors will have RJ Barrett (knee) for the first time since Nov. 23. Jakob Poeltl (back strain) and Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) are out.

The Warriors announced Sunday that Seth Curry (sciatica) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Melton's Absence Opens Up Minutes for Guards

Melton is averaging 18.5 minutes per game, so his absence should mean a bump up in minutes for Will Richard, Pat Spencer and possibly Buddy Hield.

After Richard had an amazing game with 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting in 19 minutes against the Suns, he's played under 13 minutes in the last two games.

He often gets lost in the shuffle while Steve Kerr prioritizes minutes for Podz, Moses Moody and Melton. One would think Richard will be the biggest beneficiary of Melton's absence.

Gary Payton II could also see more run. Hield has two DNPs in his last three games, so he could get some playing time, though my guess is Richard and Spencer will have a better chance to play extended minutes.

Barrett's Return Could Spell Trouble

In January 2024, RJ Barrett had 37 points against the Warriors, which is tied for the second-highest total he's had in the last three seasons. Overall, he's averaging 20.6 points against Golden State on 42.1 percent from three.

For whatever reason, he's played well against the Warriors, and now he gets to play them after missing his last 15 games.

The Warriors have size issues on the wings and at center, so they will have their hands full against the drives of Barrett (6'6"), Scottie Barnes (6'8") and Brandon Ingram (6'8").

Warriors Starting a Key 3-Game Road Trip

The Warriors play three games in the next four days, and though none of the teams is a title contender, all are capable of beating Golden State.

The Raptors are in fifth in the East at 18-14. They are just 4-9 in their last 13 games, but they might be recharged by Barrett's return.

The Brooklyn Nets are 10-19, but they've won seven of their last 10. They will be rested while the Warriors have to play them on the back end of a back-to-back.

The Charlotte Hornets are 11-20, but they've won four of their last six.

The Warriors have won three in a row, and they will likely be favored in every game. Still, nothing would surprise me. It could be a 3-0 trip or an 0-3 trip based on how inconsistent Golden State has been.