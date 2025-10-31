Warriors Receive Major Advantage in Bucks Game After Latest Giannis News
The Golden State Warriors are off to a hot start this season, sitting at 4-1 through their first five games, with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler leading the charge. But tonight's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks just got a lot easier.
The Warriors know how valuable health is, having watched Curry go down with a hamstring injury in last year's playoffs, essentially derailing their whole postseason. Now they're catching the same kind of break against Milwaukee.
Late Scratch
ESPN's Anthony Slater dropped some big news late Thursday: "Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the Bucks tonight vs Warriors. Left knee soreness. Late scratch."
Giannis isn't just good this season. He's been otherworldly. The two-time MVP is averaging 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game while shooting an insane 64.3 percent from the floor, and has been carrying Milwaukee on his back, and now the Warriors won't have to deal with him at all.
Who Steps Up for the Bucks?
The Warriors can't take this for granted, though, as Milwaukee still has Myles Turner, who joined the team this offseason after a long run with the Pacers.
Turner can shoot threes and protect the rim, so he'll try to fill some of that void, but Bobby Portis will also need to step up big time.
How Golden State Should Attack
The Warriors' game plan should be simple: attack.
With no Giannis protecting the rim, Curry and Butler need to get downhill and put pressure on Milwaukee's defense.
Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, both key pieces for Golden State, should find plenty of scoring chances in transition and in the paint as well.
On defense, the Warriors can focus on shutting down Milwaukee's role players.
Without Giannis drawing double teams and kicking out to open shooters, the Bucks' offense becomes way more predictable. Draymond Green can now roam free instead of worrying about stopping such a two-way force in Antetokounmpo.
Golden Opportunity
Tip-off is tonight, and Golden State has to be thrilled about the prospect of not having to worry about Giannis.
This is the kind of game where good teams take care of business, and while the Bucks will fight hard without their two-time MVP leading the charge, the Warriors have a golden opportunity to grab a big road win and improve to 5-1.
For Milwaukee, the hope is that this knee soreness is nothing serious, as Giannis has been playing at an MVP level, and the last thing the Bucks need is for him to miss extended time. But for tonight, they'll have to figure it out without him.