Warriors Starter Ruled Out Hours Before Wizards Game

De'Anthony Melton was ruled out with a knee injury about 3.5 hours before Friday's game between the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Melton missed three games between March 7 and March 15 before playing in sixth straight.

He played his first back-to-back of the season on March 20 and March 21. Up until then, the Warriors were holding him out of one leg of every back-to-back in attempt to not overtax his body after he returned from an ACL injury on Dec. 4.

Melton joins seven other Warriors listed as out. They are Stephen Curry (knee), Jimmy Bulter (knee), Moses Moody (knee), Al Horford (calf), Seth Curry (adductor), Quinten Post (foot) and Nate Williams (on G League assignment).

Warriors Will Have Just 10 Active Players

The Warriors' depth chart against the Wizards will look like this:

PG: Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer

SG: Will Richard, Gary Payton II, LJ Cryer

SF: Gui Santos

PF: Draymond Green, Malevy Leons

C: Kristaps Porzingis, Omer Yurtseven

Per usual, their biggest concern is wing depth. Santos is the only true wing who will be active on Friday. Expect Richard, Payton and Podz to guard players bigger than them at times, especially when Santos is getting a rest.

Melton's absence will probably lead to Richard getting the biggest playing time increase.

in Melton's last absence, Richard started and played 29 minutes. In his last two games, Richard has played just 31 minutes combined.

Payton Approaching Chamberlain Warriors Record

Gary Payton II has made 16 consecutive field-goal attempts over his last three games. The Warriors record is 19 straight makes by Wilt Chamberlain.

After Wednesday's game against the Nets, a reporter jokingly asked how Payton's game compare's to Chamberlain's.

"Next question," Payton replied.

We'll see if Payton can continue his impressive streak.