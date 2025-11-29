Why Warriors' Reported Lack of Interest in 3-Time All-Star Center Makes Sense

The Golden State Warriors have several needs, and of them is an upgrade at center.

Despite that, sources told ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel that the Warriors don't have interest in Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis is averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists–good numbers, to be sure. But there are a few reasons he shouldn't be their trade target.

Strengths Don't Outweigh Weaknesses Enough

Sabonis' weaknesses were described well by Siegel:

"Many teams around the NBA aren't looking for the type of player Sabonis is, as his lack of athleticism and ability to consistently stretch the floor as a shooting option limits his potential in another organization's system."

To be fair to Sabonis, he finishes pretty well despite his lack of athleticism, and he provides more passing upside than most big men.

But he's not the type of finisher that, say, Ivica Zubac is. And though Sabonis is a great rebounder, he's not much of a rim protector. He doesn't have great size (6'10") or great defensive instincts.

Sabonis also isn't much of a perimeter shooter, as he's shooting just 34.4 percent from three for his career. That alone isn't necessarily a deal-breaker, but if the Warriors are going to make a trade that makes their offense even more cramped, they'd want that player to be a dominant paint scorer and defender, and Sabonis simply is not.

He's Too Expensive

Sabonis is making $42.3 million this season, $45.5 million next season and $48.6 million the year after that.

If the Warriors want to keep Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green AND trade for Sabonis, they'd have to trade Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and more to make the money work.

Without Moody, Golden State would be lacking in three-and-D wings. It's not worth making a trade that helps fix one weakness and creates a new one.

Perhaps the Warriors would entertain the possibility of trading Green if the season goes even more sideways, but one would think they'd target a better defensive player in a deal for their best frontcourt defender.

Need to Aim Higher with Their Most Valuable Trade Chip

The Warriors have to get the Kuminga trade right. This is their last realistic chance to acquire an impact player in the Curry era.

Siegel wrote that the Warriors "have great interest in" Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones. If they could acquire either in a Kuminga trade while keeping Moody, they would upgrade their wing situation.

If the Warriors want to go the center route, Zubac is much cheaper, better at scoring in the paint and better at defense than Sabonis.