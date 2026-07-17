One Thing the Warriors Can Offer LeBron That His Other Suitors Can't

The LeBron James sweepstakes should be coming to an end soon.

Some are speculating that he'll wait until a day or two after Sunday's World Cup final so he'll have the full attention of the sports world. But no one really knows.

All we know is that James said Thursday that he "won't hold you guys up too much longer."

I am among many writers who have given multiple reasons the Golden State Warriors won't land James.

I have written that the combination of Golden State's roster quality, the criticism he'll face for joining what was once his biggest rival and the storybook nature of some of his other potential suitors will lead to him ultimately choose a different team.

But the Warriors have one major advantage over his other main suitors.

Warriors Can Offer LeBron More Family Time

If the Warriors land James, it really could be as simple as this.

Los Angeles is about an hour away from San Francisco. His three other main suitors—Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia—are 4.5 to 5.5 hours away from LA.

Not only will be easier for James to go home to see his wife and kids on off days, but it will be easier for his wife and kids to visit him when the Warriors are on a homestand.

I should add that though Bronny is currently still a Laker living in LA, Bryce will be attending the University of Arizona. But even that is advantage for the Warriors, as LeBron can visit his son for some of his home games.

James' youngest child, Zhuri, is 11 years old. I'm sure LeBron would love to see her as much as possible.

Other Parts of Warriors' Pitch Matter, But Much Less

If James were only interested in family time, he could attempt to re-sign with the Lakers or even make a shocking move to the Clippers.

But neither of those moves is on the table.

His rumored interest in the Warriors isn't all about proximity to Los Angeles.

He'd surely love to play with two-time MVP Stephen Curry and close friend Draymond Green.

The Warriors have other potential advantages too, including a) a player-friendly culture under Steve Kerr; b) the possibility to pay James $15 million, which is higher than most other suitors can offer; c) great weather/golf; d) opportunity to make connections in the tech world.

Golden State also owns all of its future first-round picks, so it could make a big trade to bolster the roster around James, Curry and Green.

But I don't think the Warriors want to try to argue they could have the best roster. That's likely why Curry didn't include that in his pitch.

In any event, the most important advantage the Warriors have is proximity to LA. And that might be eough to land James.