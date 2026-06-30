Ranking Warriors' LeBron Pitch vs. Other Contenders' After Lakers Split

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways, which means the four-time MVP will enter free agency.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that James has three teams high on his list: the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Charania added that many other contenders could make a play for him.

Charania also said that James' decision will be based more on happiness than money, though I wonder if the optics of signing a veteran minimum contract would bother him. This is to say that if one suitor offers the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $15 million while another offers the veteran minimum of $3.9 million, the bigger contract offer might help sway him.

Let's rank each contender's pitch for James.

Long Shots

Nuggets, Pistons

The Nuggets would have to dump salary to offer James more than the taxpayer mid-level exception of $6.1 million, which seems unlikely. From the perspective of trying to win a championship, Denver is one of James' best options. A starting lineup with Nikola Jokic, James, Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray would be lethal. But their depth past their top six players would be a major issue.

The Pistons can easily give James the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception, but if they lose Jalen Duren, they will have a massive hole at center. With that said, a duo of Cade Cunningham and James could do major damage in the playoffs. I just have a hard time believing that James would choose Detroit with the other options on the table.

4. Miami Heat

After acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat are legitimate title contenders, which would appeal to James. But aside from the fact that they might not be able to offer him more than the taxpayer mid-level exception, I wonder about his fit in Miami.

The Heat have center Bam Adebayo and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, two players who don't space the floor.

That the Heat don't have a high-usage point guard could actually appeal to James because he'd have the ball in his hands a lot. But the question is would the spacing issues of a LeBron-Giannis-Bam frontcourt prove too difficult to overcome?

Lastly, on the positive side of the spectrum, going back to a team he once played for would be better for his legacy in the eyes of some.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

At the moment, the Cavaliers can only offer James a veteran minimum contract, but aside from that, this is an intriguing landing spot.

The Cavaliers have two explosive guards in James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, two rim-protecting bigs in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and a pretty big talent issue at the wings.

James could be the missing piece that propels the Cavs to the Finals for the first time since James left the organization in 2018.

With that said, playing alongside Harden could prove to be challenging, as he is a very high-usage guard who tends to be a ball-stopper.

2. San Antonio Spurs

The Cavs are often considered the Warriors' biggest threat to land James, but I'd argue the Spurs are the bigger threat.

The allure of playing with Victor Wembanyama could sell anyone, and San Antonio's biggest need is a point forward who can orchestrate the offense down the stretch.

With James, the Spurs would be title favorites.

San Antonio can offer James the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

What could hold James back is a) having virtually no ties to the Spurs organization and b) how far away San Antonio is from his LA home.

But if this decision is strictly about winning, the Spurs should be his choice.

1. Golden State Warriors

The biggest issue in the Warriors' pitch is their proximity to champioship contention.

They could trade Jimmy Butler for Anthony Davis to help boost their chances, but even then, they wouldn't jump the Spurs and Thunder in the Western Conference pecking order.

But if James can get past that, which is a big if, the Warriors have the best pitch.

They can give him the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception. They have Stephen Curry, a player James has wanted to play with for years. They have Draymond Green, one of James' close friends. They have Steve Kerr, who coached James to an Olympic gold medal in 2024.

San Francisco is a short flight from LA, so James could spend more time with his family during the season.

If James chooses the Warriors, some will make outrageous claims about how it tarnishes his legacy. It's hard to be sure how much James cares about that. I thought it might be the reason he stays with the Lakers, but I was wrong.

At the moment, it feels like the Warriors are the favorites to land him.