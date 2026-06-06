The One Thing That Could Stop LeBron from Joining the Warriors

LeBron James is about to be a free agent, and he's still playing at a high enough level to be coveted.

But with just over three weeks left until free agency starts, James doesn't seem to have as many suitors as you'd think.

The Lakers are the only team with enough cap space to give him the kind of contract that he's worth. But there's a real possibility that they use that cap space on other free agents, moving away from the LeBron era and officially moving into the Luka Doncic era.

The Cavaliers can't offer him more than the veteran minimum. And though returning to Cleveland would make sense from a competitive perspective (the Cavs made the Eastern Conference Finals this season), Cleveland is a long way from his current Los Angeles home (and a lot colder).

Most of the other teams who might want James will have trouble offering him more than a veteran minimum contract.

So despite being able to offer James $15 million at most for the 2026-27 season, the Warriors probably won't lose the James sweepstakes due to money—and I doubt money is James' biggest motivator anyway.

And though the Warriors are coming off a 37-45 season, I doubt James would spurn them because they aren't loaded as some other suitors. After all, a core of James, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler (when healthy) would have the potential to do damage in the playoffs.

The one thing that could stop James from joining the Warriors is how making that move would affect his legacy.

James Has Always Been Motivated by His Legacy

Over the years, it's become clear that James values certain things that are part of his legacy. For example, he's never demanded an in-season trade because it's important to him that he honors the contract that he signed.

Another part of his legacy that he values is having played for just three teams in 23 seasons. After the flak he got for leaving the Cavs to join the Heat and play with stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, James has been about as loyal as you can be, going back to Cleveland to win a ring before playing with the Lakers for the last eight seasons.

He's distanced himself from being a star who always stacks the deck. If anything, the most egregious "stacking the deck" team of his era is the one that he lost to three times in the Finals, the Warriors.

If James joins the Warriors, he'd be playing for his fourth team and with the second-best player of his prime era (Curry).

Does he want to answer a million questions about what playing with his biggest rival team and biggest rival player means for his legacy?

It's Hard to Know What He Really Feels About Going to the Warriors

James has said in the past that he would love to play with Curry, and he's close friends with Green. He's won a gold medal with Steve Kerr as his coach. He's been in enough playoff battles with Butler to know what he brings to the table. And the Bay Area is a short flight away from his Los Angeles home.

There are legitimate reasons for James to be interested in signing with the Warriors.

But there's a chance that deep down he feels it's a non-starter.

Only one time did James coming to the Warriors get remotely serious. It was back at the 2024 trade deadline.

Ramona Shelbune and Adrian Wojnarowski reported for ESPN that Green texted Rich Paul (an agent Green shares with James) to try to convince James to join the Warriors.

The ESPN article says the Lakers didn't want to trade James, but they brought the Warriors' proposal to James' team, and ultimately Paul said James wanted to remain a Laker.

My guess is that James still wants to be a Laker. It's the cleanest ending for his legacy, and it allows him to spend more time in his LA home.

Now, I will say that where a player spends his 24th season shouldn't have any impact on his legacy, but many fans and media people will disagree and would make a circus out of James in the Bay.

That could be enough to steer James away from the Warriors.