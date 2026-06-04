Report: Warriors' Chances to Land Free-Agent Star Rising Due to Steph Recruiting

One of the Golden State Warriors' best possible outcomes this offseason is landing LeBron James.

The Lakers star is about to be a free agent, and though many believe he'll end up staying with Los Angeles, the Warriors reportedly loom as a real threat.

"I was talking with some people about this, one of which is close to Steph Curry," ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel said. "... He had an interesting analogy. He brought it up as an NBA injury report where you see a guy get changed from doubtful to questionable.

"And that's basically what has happened here with LeBron's chances of going to the Warriors. It seemed very doubtful. It seemed low percentage. Now, it's kinda questionable. Now, there's going to be some legs to this.

"Especially because that same source told us that Steph is planning on meeting and talking with LeBron about potentially joining the Warriors over the course of the next few weeks."

Siegel added it's not clear if Draymond Green, who is a close friend of James, will be involved in recruiting LeBron to the Bay.

Warriors' Best Offer Is Just $15 Million

The Warriors are over the cap, so the best they can do is clear enough salary to offer the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $15 million to James.

One might think that eliminates any chance of getting the four-time Finals MVP, but the truth is most contenders can't offer more than that.

The Lakers are one of the few teams that have cap space to sign players this offseason, so they could theoretically give one free agent $20 million and then have about $30 million left over for James.

But there's a chance the Lakers decide to spend their $50 million-ish in cap space on other free agents who fit better long-term with Luka Doncic. If that happens, the best offer James gets might be $15 million per season, giving the Warriors as good of a shot as anyone.

Under-the-Radar Problem for Warriors' Pursuit

James recently said that he's not rushing his decision on a) whether to continue to playing or b) deciding where to play.

The Warriors, as well as many other teams, will want him to decide right as free agency begins.

If the Dubs have to wait for James' decision, they will miss out on their other free-agent targets with the mid-level exception.

Don't be surprised if the Warriors pivot to their Plan B of signing multiple players with their NTMLE if it becomes clear James will not make a quick decision.

Warriors' Potential Starting Five with James

If the Warriors re-sign Kristaps Porzingis and Green and also get James with the NTMLE, they could have a starting five of Curry, Jimmy Butler, James, Green and Porzingis when Butler returns from his injury next season.

Now, it's possible Steve Kerr wants more shooting on the floor and decides to limit the minutes that have all three of Butler, James and Green. If so, perhaps Green would come off the bench so Brandin Podziemski could start.

In a perfect world, James' new team would surround him with more shooting than Golden State has to offer. But it would be fascinating to watch four of the highest-IQ players in the sport (James, Curry, Green and Butler) work around their offensive fit issues.

Any way you slice it, having James would dramatically improve the Warriors' standing for the 2026-27 season.