Report: Warriors 'Not as High' on 6'8" Wing Target in 2026 Draft

The Golden State Warriors have been rumored to have interest in 6'8.25" wing Karim Lopez with the No. 11 pick of the 2026 draft.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that he actually isn't likely to be Golden State's pick.

Siegel wrote that the Warriors are "not as high" on Lopez as other players. He mentioned Yaxel Lendeborg, Cameron Carr, Aday Mara, Nate Ament, Kingston Flemings, Brayden Burries and Hannes Steinbach as more realistic options.

Lopez Is More Raw Than Other Prospects in Dubs' Range

Siegel didn't report why the Warriors cooled on Lopez, but it makes sense considering Golden State's decision-makers have telegraphed that they want an immediate impact contributor, and Lopez is one of the most raw players in the class.

Lopez is just 19 years old. In time, he could be a point forward who can slash to the basket, break down the defense with his passing and consistently make threes.

But right now, his passing and shooting aren't developed enough to make defenses focus on anything other than his slashing.

Playing for the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL last season, Lopez averaged 11.9 points (32.6 3PT%), 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 turnovers.

If the Warriors take him, it wouldn't be a massive reach. But as Siegel reported, Lopez's range is from 10 to 22 in the first round. So it might be a slight reach to grab him at 11.

Dubs Could Be Zeroing In on Different Wing

Siegel's prediction was that the Warriors would take Carr.

The 6'4.5" wing has great shooting range that should translate to the NBA. His length (7'0.75") and athleticism (42.5") make him an ideal three-and-D candidate.

The 21-year-old would likely play a lot more than Lopez would as a rookie.

Perhaps the most NBA-ready wing in the Warriors' draft range is Lendeborg.

Siegel reported that the Dubs have scheduled a workout with Lendeborg.

At 6'8.75" and 241 pounds, Lendeborg is big and strong enough to play in the NBA. The question is if his ceiling is capped due to the fact that he's already 23 years old.

The last three lottery picks the Warriors made (one in 2020 and two in 2021), they chose players 19 or younger. Has their organizational philosophy changed so much that they would take a 23-year-old?

Lendeborg just might worth it after posting the second-best Box Plus/Minus in the nation for Michigan last season.