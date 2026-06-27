Report: Warriors to Sign 6'8" Forward After Stint with Bulls

The Golden State Warriors will sign Lachlan Olbrich to a contract that will allow him to play with them in summer league, ESPN's Olgun Uluc reported.

Olbrich was the No. 55 pick of the 2025 draft. He signed a two-way contract with the Bulls and appeared in 37 games, averaging 2.4 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Olbrich played 21 games in the G League, and he showed point forward skills, averaging 19.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

How Olbrich Could Factor into Warriors' Roster Crunch

Every NBA team has three two-way roster spots. The Warriors currently have two players on two-way contracts in LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons.

Cryer was impressive in his Warriors stint last season. He'll likely be back on that two-way contract, but it's at least possible he gets upgraded to a standard contract this offseason.

Leons wasn't as impressive. The Warriors can release him from his two-way contract without any penalty.

Golden State has a number of options it could go with its two-way spots. No. 54 pick Lajae Jones figures to have an inside track at one of them, but even that's not guaranteed.

The Warriors have given Exhibit 10 contracts to Graham Ike and Nick Boyd. I've argued that Boyd's chances in making the team aren't great because he could be competing with Cryer for one spot.

Olbrich could be competing with Leons, Jones and Ike for two two-way spots.

It should come down to who impresses the most in summer league.

Warriors Wise to Give Olbrich a Shot

Ulbrich is just 22 years old. He played one season at UC Riverside in 2022-23 before going overseas, dominating in the New Zealand National Basketball League. He was named the MVP of that league in 2024.

in 2024-25, he had a quality season with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL, averaging 8.4 points and shooting 59.2 percent from the floor.

The NBL is a much more competitive league than the NZNBL, so it's no surprise his dominance didn't carry over. But averaging 8.4 points in that league is nothing to sneeze at.

This is not your typical veteran summer-league invite. Ulbrich has real chance to get a two-way roster spot from someone.