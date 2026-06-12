Report: Warriors to Work Out Sharpshooting Guard, Athletic Big for 11th Pick

The Golden State Warriors have two players coming in for a workout who have a serious chance of being selected with the 11th pick of the 2026 draft.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that Arizona shooting guard Brayden Burries and Michigan power forward/center Morez Johnson Jr. will work out with the Warriors next week.

Siegel previously mentioned that they are on the Warriors' radar for the 11th pick along with Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, Baylor guard Cameron Carr, Washington center Hannes Steinbach, Michigan center Aday Mara and New Zealand Breakers forward Karim Lopez.

Below, I break down what Burries and Johnson would bring to the Warriors.

Burries Shares Similarities with Podz

I've written that Burries and Podz have similar measurements and some repetitive skill sets. That much is clear.

What isn't clear is what that means for the Warriors' decision with the 11th pick.

Not only are Burries and Podz the same height (6'3.75"), but they also at excel shooting threes, secondary ball-handling and rebounding.

I've argued that the main difference is that Burries has more potential for movement shooting and on-ball defending, whereas Podz is a better off-ball defender due to his superior rebounding instincts and ability to take charges.

In summary, I think Burries and Podz could play together, and it's nothing but a compliment to say that Burries could be a slightly more dynamic Podz, as Podz has been a great pick for Golden State.

But the Warriors have to decide if they'd rather draft a player who fills a bigger need.

Johnson Is a Rising Energy Big

Johnson measured 6'9" with a 7'3.5" wingspan at the NBA combine, showing that he has the size to play center. He also had a massive 39-inch vertical leap, which was the third-highest of any player 6'9" or taller.

Johnson is huge and athletic, and he plays with a high motor. He'd have some immediate impact offensively catching lobs and getting putbacks, but where he has a chance to shine most is on the defensive end.

He's so athletic that you can envision him switching onto guards and wings on the perimeter and staying with them. That's one of the most valuable skills a big can have.

He'd no doubt fill a need for the Warriors, who don't have anyone on the roster like him.

However, Johnson had just 35 three-point attempts this past season (making 12), so the Warriors will have to decide if his underdeveloped perimeter shot would clog up the offense.

Johnson did make 78.2 percent of his free throws as a sophomore, which suggests he could one day be a passable three-point shooter.

If it comes down to choosing between Johnson and Mara, it will be a fascinating decision.

At 7'3", Mara has more shot-blocking ability, and he's much more advanced as a passer.

But Mara will get exposed defending on the perimeter, and because of that, the Warriors might favor Johnson.