Warriors Mock Draft with Dubs Player Comps for Every Major Target

The Golden State Warriors surely see former and current players in many of the draft prospects they are considering taking with the 11th pick.

For this Warriors mock draft, I'll give a player comp for each player the Warriors could be targeting with the 11th pick before declaring what they will do if the board falls this way.

I didn't include player comps for my projected top eight picks, which are:

1. Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, SF

2. Jazz: Darryn Peterson, G

3. Grizzlies: Cam Boozer, PF

4. Bulls: Caleb Wilson, PF

5. Clippers: Keaton Wagler, G

6. Nets: Nate Ament, SF

7. Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., PG

8. Hawks: Kingston Flemings, PG

Every Major Target's Player Comp from Current or Former Warrior

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Warriors player comp: Brandin Podziemski

Burries projects to be a secondary ball-handler who can shoot threes, rebound and defend, which is what Podz was projected to do and has done in the NBA. Burries is also exactly the same height (6'3.75") as Podz.

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Warriors player comp: Jordan Poole

It's eerie how similar Brown looks to Poole with his long strides, finishing packages around the rim and propensity to dribble into quality three-point looks.

Aday Mara, Michigan

Warriors player comp: Andrew Bogut

The Bogut-Mara comparison is so good that Bogut should probably be Mara's player comp among any current or former player. Their passing is what separates them from most 7-footers.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Warriors player comp: Draymond Green

After Lendeborg's workout with the Warriors, he explained how he wants to be a high-level defender and a secondary playmaker who gets out in transition. I argued these were big parts of Green's early career skill set. I'm not suggesting Lendeborg will become an all-time great defender, but I do like Lendeborg's chances of becoming a versatile defensive chess piece.

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Warriors player comp: Moses Moody

Carr has the exact same height (6'4.5") and wingspan (7'0.75") as Moody had coming out of Arkansas.

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Warriors player comp: Dennis Schroder

Looking at it from the perspective of height, weight and dribble package, Philon reminds me of Schroder. But I must note that if the Warriors take Philon, I project that he'll have a much better Warriors tenure than Schroder did due mostly to his better three-point shot.

Warriors Pick at No. 11: C Aday Mara, Michigan

I have the ninth and 10th picks going down like so:

9. Mavericks: Mikel Brown Jr., PG

10. Bucks: Brayden Burries, SG

So the Warriors would have to choose between Mara, Lendeborg, Carr and Philon.

Mara would provide major immediate impact as a rim deterrent and passer.

But the question is can the Warriors afford to go into free agency without addressing their need for a backup point guard and a big wing in the draft?

If the Warriors get the sense that they aren't bringing back both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, their chances of drafting Mara will rise.

For this mock, I'll predict they lose one of them, which means Mara would fill an immediate need as one of the top centers in their rotation.

They would still have major needs at backup point guard and big wing, but if the Warriors feel Mara is the best player available and fills an immediate need, they could take him and try to address those other needs in free agency.