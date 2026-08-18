Steph Curry Gives Priceless Reaction to Tip Hayes' Logo 3 in Valkyries Game

Stephen Curry was in attendance for the Golden State Valkyries game against the Dallas Wings on Monday, and Valks guard Tiffany Hayes pulled off her best Curry impression.

At the death of the first quarter, Hayes pulled up fom the logo and swished a three.

Curry and Warriors teammate Gary Payton II couldn't believe their eyes:

.@tiphayes3 saw 30 in the building and pulled up from the logo. 🤯🤯🤯



cc @warriors @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/qxXzJ0EKK5 — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) August 18, 2026

The Valks are scalding hot, winners of five straight entering Monday. They are in sole possession of second place in the WNBA standings, and they'll clinch a playoff berth with a win.

Hayes had made 463 threes in her career entering Monday, but she had been struggling from the perimeter this season, making just 28.1 percent of her treys.

Moses Moody, Will Richard and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. were also in attendance.

Curry's Most Famous Deep Threes

Curry has had his share of famous threes, including the Golden Dagger at the 2024 Olympics, the corner three against the Pelicans in the 2015 playoffs and his clutch three over PJ Tucker in the 2019 playoffs.

But he has two deep threes that come to mind.

The first is of course his game-winning trey with under a second to go to beat the Thunder in the 2016 regular season, also known as the Double Bang three due to Mike Breen's call.

That was about 40 feet from the basket, which was a few feet deeper than Hayes'.

The other deep three came in the 2015 playoffs against the Grizzlies.

Curry made a three-quarter-court shot at the end of the third quarter that killed Memphis' momentum. The Warriors went on to win that Game 6 to close out the Grizz.

Dunleavy Booed When Showed on Jumbotron

The vibes around the Warriors are not anything close to the vibes around the Valks.

Fair or not, some fans took out their frustration on Dunleavy:

There were definitely boos mixed in with the cheers when the jumbotron showed Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy at the Valkyries game tonight.



Just comparing the ovations Moses Moody, GP2, and Steph Curry got, certainly some a mixed response for Dunleavy from the crowd. — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) August 18, 2026

The Warriors have yet to add a player via free agency or trade that they didn't have on the roster last year. The 2025-26 Dubs went 37-45, so some fans believe the "run it back" strategy has its faults.

On the bright side, Dunleavy has drafted well since taking over as GM, and the early signs on No. 11 pick Yaxel Lendeborg look promising.

Lendeborg won Summer League MVP and Summer League Championship Game MVP, leading the Dubs to their first Las Vegas Summer League championship since Ian Clark and Draymond Green led them to the 2013 title.