Warriors' Free-Agent Wing Target Sits with Stephen Curry at Valkyries Game

Dalen Terry could be the Golden State Warriors' next free-agent signing.

Terry was seen sitting with Stephen Curry and Gary Payton II at the Golden State Valkyries game on Monday.

Jake Fischer recently reported that the Dubs have interest in Terry for a training camp invite.

The 6'6" wing was released by the 76ers to make room for their LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signings.

Terry might not have any fully guaranteed standard contract offers, so it's possible he's planning to go to Golden State's training camp with the hope he can earn a roster spot.

The Warriors have two open standard contract roster spots and a need for a depth wing with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out indefinitely with knee injuries.

Terry's Background

Terry played two seasons at Arizona, averaging just 4.6 points as a freshman and 8.0 points as a sophomore.

Despite that limited production, he was taken 18th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2022 draft.

Terry spent 3.5 seasons with the Bulls, averaging 3.5 points in 204 appearances. He finished the 2025-26 seasons with 76ers, averaging 4.1 points in 14 appearances.

Terry has the length and athleticism to stay in the NBA, but his biggest issue is his shooting.

His career three-point percentage is just 31.4, and his career free-throw percentage is just 63.8.

Still, it's not often that 24-year-old players with Terry's length and athleticism are not rostered.

It would be a justified gamble giving Terry a shot.

Other Free-Agent Options

On the wing front, the Warriors are thin on options. I consider Georges Niang more of an undersized stretch big than a wing, and outside of him, I don't know if they are going after anyone who is a forward.

The Warriors are also reportedly targeting center Kelly Olynyk. I argued here that Olynyk is the slightly better fit if it comes down to Niang and him for one spot.

The Dubs are also reportedly interested in point guard Brandon Williams. He'd be my No. 1 free-agent target if I were Warriors GM.

But if the Warriors get none or just one of those three, they could turn to Terry.

Terry would likely. be competing for a standard contract roster spot with Lajae Jones and Graham Ike.

The Warriors also have one two-way roster spot left. It's entirely possible Jones and Ike both make the roster, with one taking a two-way and the other taking a standard spot.