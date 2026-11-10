Takeaways from Warriors' Win over Pelicans: Williams Injury Could Force Tough Decision

The Golden State Warriors (8-3) won their eighth straight game on Monday, dominating the Pelicans 138-87.

According to ESPN Insights, it was the Warriors' biggest margin of victory in a home game since 1991.

Stephen Curry had a game-high-tying 25 points in just 21 minutes. Brandin Podziemski also had 25 points and was a game-high plus-36.

The Pelicans (4-7) were missing starters Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson and Yves Missi.

Here are two takeaways from Monday's game.

Williams Injury Could Force Dubs to Decide on Trade

Brandon Williams suffered a hamstring injury, leaving the game after playing just two minutes. The Warriors announced after the game that he'll get an MRI on Tuesday.

Will Richard also said before the game that he wants to play through his UCL injury, but he won't know if he can until after the swelling goes down.

If both are out for a while, LJ Cryer showed Monday that he can help fill in.

Cryer had 10 points and three assists in 20 minutes. His three-point shooting (he had two threes Monday) is an NBA asset.

But the question is, can the Warriors survive long stretches with Cryer as their backup point guard on their upcoming five-game road trip? Four of the five games are against teams with winning records.

And more generally, at what point do the Warriors need to make a trade just to have another health body?

Assuming Williams and Richard can't go against Houston on Wednesday, the Warriors will be down to 10 healthy players with standard contracts (13 healthy players total including the two-ways). And that's assuming Gary Payton II can return from the left knee inflammation that kept him out Monday.

Surely, the Dubs want to wait until they get the right trade package for Kristaps Porzingis. But I certainly wouldn't fault them if they accelerated their trade search due to these injuries.

Ideally, a trade would give them one more center and a healthy player who could help defend on the ball, as I wrote here. We'll see if the Warriors look to make an immediate move.

Warriors Have Legitimate Offensive Trio

Curry, Podz and Yaxel Lendeborg combined for 73 points on 24-of-39 shooting on Monday. Most impressively, Lendeborg was 8-of-10 from the floor and 4-of-4 from three.

Curry, Podz and Lendeborg are clearly the Warriors' three best healthy players on offense. And they are fitting together perfectly.

Over the last couple of years, Podz was overburdened when asked to be the first option. With Curry and Lendeborg staggering minutes, Podz is essentially never the top option on the court, and he's playing the secondary offensive role well.

He's up to a career-high 16.8 points per game, raising his scoring average without forcing much.

The Warriors had just two players average over 16.1 points per game last year (Curry and Jimmy Butler). It never felt like they had three players expected to produce every night. They do now.

It's just one of many reasons Lendeborg's presence has changed Golden State's calculus.