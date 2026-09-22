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Inside The Warriors

Warriors All But Admit They Made Draft Mistake with Lajae Jones Stashing

Despite a need for immediate wing depth, the Dubs couldn't find a place for Jones on the roster
Joey Akeley|
Lajae Jones
Lajae Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Golden State Warriors

Lajae Jones signed with Pallacanestro Trieste on Monday, which all but guarantees he'll be spending at least one year away from the Golden State Warriors.

The Dubs own Jones' NBA rights. It's possible he develops nicely in Italy and contributes for Golden State in the 2027-28 season and beyond.

But it's more likely that the Warriors are essentially admitting they made a mistake drafting him with the 54th pick.

Now, before you scold me for calling any 54th pick a mistake, I will acknowledge that I understand players taken in the second round—let alone the late second round—have a very low hit rate.

Even if he never plays for the Warriors, Jones' career will not be an indictment on Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s draft reputation. If anything, Dunleavy has done better than average in his four drafts as Golden State's GM.

With that said, it's not a good sign that Jones didn't impress enough in summer league to get a two-way contract.

The 2026 Second-Round Pick and Undrafted Data

The draft-and-stash strategy has been around for decades, and there have been plenty of success stories, including Nikola Jokic, Manu Ginobili, Toni Kukoc and Marc Gasol.

But in the case of those four, they had never played college basketball. After being drafted in the second round, they stayed overseas and dominated there before coming to the NBA.

Jones is not like those four. He played four seasons of college basketball and is already 22 years old. I doubt the Warriors drafted him with an expectation they'd stash him. But when he didn't excel in summer league, they made what I'd say is a good choice by giving Graham Ike their final two-way spot. Ike is more ready to contribute in the NBA.

As you'll see below, most teams thought highly enough about their 2026 second-round picks to keep them on the roster via standard contract or two-way contract:

2026 Pick

Player

Contract

Team

No. 31

Bruce Thornton

Standard

Rockets

No. 32

Richie Saunders

Unsigned

Grizzlies

No. 33

Isaiah Evans

Standard

T-Wolves

No. 34

Meleek Thomas

Standard

Cavs

No. 35

Trevon Brazile

Standard

Nuggets

No. 36

Baba Miller

Standard

Clippers

No. 37

Ryan Conwell

Standard

Heat

No. 38

Braden Smith

Two-Way

Pacers

No. 39

Jack Kayil

Draft-and-Stash

Knicks

No. 40

Dillon Mitchell

Two-Way

Celtics

No. 41

Otega Oweh

Two-Way

Thunder

No. 42

Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Two-Way

Spurs

No. 43

Tyler Bilodeau

Two-Way

Nets

No. 44

Maliq Brown

Two-Way

Spurs

No. 45

Emanuel Sharp

Standard

Kings

No. 46

Felix Okpara

Two-Way

Wizards

No. 47

Tyler Nickel

Unsigned

Knicks

No. 48

Tobi Lawal

Two-Way

Mavs

No. 49

Bryce Hopkins

Two-Way

Nuggets

No. 50

Jaden Bradley

Standard

Raptors

No. 51

Izaiyah Nelson

Two-Way

Magic

No. 52

Henri Veesaar

Standard

Hawks

No. 53

Ugonna Onyenso

Two-Way

Pistons

No. 54

Lajae Jones

Draft-and-Stash

Warriors

No. 55

Nick Martinelli

Two-Way

Clippers

No. 56

Vsevelod Ishchenko

Draft-and-Stash

Mavs

No. 57

Narcisse Ngoy

Draft-and-Stash

Clippers

No. 58

Jaron Pierre Jr.

Two-Way

Pelicans

No. 59

Trey Kaufman-Renn

Draft-and-Stash

T-Wolves

No. 60

Malique Lewis

Draft-and-Stash

Bucks

Assuming Richie Saunders and Tyler Nickel sign two-way contracts with the teams that drafted them—which is very likely—22 of the first 23 second-round picks will have gotten a standard or two-way contract.

Jones starts a run of five of the last seven players getting the draft-and-stash treatment, which one might argue speaks to the 2026 draft lacking depth in the late second round.

However, 14 undrafted players have received two-way contracts so far. Among them were summer league standouts Quadir Copeland (Rockets), Tre Donaldson (Heat) and Ike.

The point is the Warriors had better options, but they misfired.

Ike's Emergence Softens Blow, But Jones Decision Still Presents Problem

It's fair to say that if the Warriors a) draft Ike with the 54th pick and b) lose Jones to an overseas team after giving him a training camp contract, an article like this one about missing on Jones likely never gets written.

Ike showed in summer league that he should have been drafted. In that way, the Warriors have already made up for their mistake.

But regardless of how Ike performs this season, it's worth dissecting the thought process on Jones.

The Warriors have a major need for organizational wing depth. In their two-way ranks, they have Malevy Leons, who has the defensive instincts to play the 3 and 4 but lacks the three-point shooting and general offensive talent to fill Golden State's wing minutes capably.

In a perfect world, the Warriors get a wing prospect who can take Leons' two-way spot and also still end up with Ike.

At 6'6", Copeland has the size to try out at the wing. He played more of a facilitating role in college, but he went 6-of-11 from three and had 13 steals in five summer league games.

The Hornets decided 6'7" undrafted wing Michael Ajayi was worth a two-way. His poor perimeter shooting will probably cap his ceiling, but he's a relentless rebounder who had nine combined steals and blocks in five summer league games.

Both would have had a good chance to beat out Leons and land a Warriors two-way if they were taken with the 54th pick.

I readily acknowledge it's hard to find wings with three-and-D potential in the late second round. That the Warriors didn't find one ready to help immediately isn't shocking.

But it is a missed opportunity nonetheless.

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out for several months with knee injuries, the Warriors are looking for any wing-talent injection they can get.

The Nuggets turned Spencer Jones from an undrafted afterthought into a rotation wing. The Jazz did the same with Blake Hinson. That's just looking at the last two years. There are plenty of other examples (Austin Reaves, etc.) of late second-rounders and undrafted players making waves if we go further back.

With the Lajae Jones stash news, it's already clear that the Warriors won't be getting a Spencer Jones- or Blake Hinson-like wing-talent injection from their two-way players this season.

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Joey Akeley
JOEY AKELEY

Joey was a writer and editor at Bleacher Report for 13 years. He's a Bay Area sports expert and a huge NBA fan.

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