Warriors Sign Summer League Sharpshooter to Exhibit-10 Contract

The Golden State Warriors signed Chance McMillian to an Exhibit-10 contract on Tuesday.

In nine summer-league games with the Warriors this offseason, the 6'3" shooting guard made 51.4 percent of his threes. In the Las Vegas Summer League semifinals against the Lakers, he went 4-of-4 from three en route to scoring 14 points.

McMillian played 31 games with Santa Cruz last season, averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from three.

McMillian played five seasons of college basketball. As a fifth-year senior with Texas Tech in 2024-25, he averaged 14.2 points and shot 43.3 percent from three.

Every NBA team can have up to six players on Exhibit-10 contracts. If a player on an Exhibit-10 contract stays with the team's G League affiliate for 60 days, they will get a bonus.

With that said, McMillian would surely love to land a two-way contract, which would allow him to play in NBA regular-season games.

McMillian joins Graham Ike, Nick Boyd, Deivon Smith and Alex Toohey on Warriors Exhibit-10 contracts.

McMillian Is Long Shot for Two-Way Contract

I've speculated that the Warriors will use their three two-way spots on LJ Cryer, Malevy Leons and Lajae Jones.

Cryer is a lock to get one, while Leons and Jones seemingly need to perform well in training camp to fend off the Exhibit-10 players.

Among them, the one with the best argument to have his contract converted to a two-way is Ike.

The former Gonzaga star had a solid summer league campaign that included an impactful performance in the semifinals.

If McMillian has a tremendous training camp and preseason, he could vault ahead of Ike, Leons and Jones to take one of the two-way spots.

Working against him is his age, as he's already 25 years old.

If it comes down to Jones and McMillian for the final spot, what could also work against McMillian is the fact that Jones was a 2026 second-round pick. Most teams want to give their draft picks at least a year of runway before potentially losing them to another team.