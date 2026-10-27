Warriors Announce 4th New Starting Lineup of Season vs. Nuggets

The 0-3 Golden State Warriors are mixing up the starting lineup again.

They will go with Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green against the Denver Nuggets for Monday's game at Ball Arena.

This is their fourth different starting lineup in four games. It is most similar to their opening night lineup when they had De'Anthony Melton starting for Podz because he was out.

Curry, Green, Podz and Al Horford are back after resting for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Charles Bassey (knee) and Brandon Williams (back) are also active. Both were on the injury report.

The Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Bryce Hopkins, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Cameron Johnson (ankle) is among four Nuggets ruled out.

Warriors Need More from Curry

It's been a slow start for Curry over two games. His scoring average of 23.5 is decent, especially in limited minutes. But his percentages are poor (40 FG%, 29.4 3PT%), and he's averaging just 2.5 assists per game.

Perhaps most importantly, he's a minus-26 on the season.

Curry has been ramping up slower this season, so it's not a shock that he isn't playing his best yet.

The Warriors need him to find his form soon.

Warriors Going Small at Center Against Jokic

On the one hand, it's understandable to start your best five best healthy players, and that's what the Warriors are doing Monday.

On the other hand, you have to wonder if asking Green to guard Jokic is too much.

Green has matched up with Jokic plenty of times over the years, and it's not like he guards him poorly.

But still, it's tough to ask someone is 6'6" and 240 pounds to guard someone who is 6'11" and 280 pounds, especially when the 6'11", 280-pound guy is as skilled as Jokic.

The Warriors will surely have Horford and Bassey take turns guarding Jokic. They also aren't as tall as Jokic, but they have a little more height than Green.