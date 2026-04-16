Warriors Announce Starting Lineup for Play-In Game vs. Clippers

The Golden State Warriors are going with a big starting lineup against the LA Clippers for Wednesday's play-in game.

They are starting Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis.

That means De'Anthony Melton, who has started 24 of his last 25 games, will come off the bench.

This lineup started on Friday against the Kings. In 23 possessions this season, it has a plus-63.5 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

Clippers Going with Smaller Starting Lineup

The Clippers are starting Darius Garland, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., Kawhi Leonard and Brook Lopez.

They could have started John Collins at the 4, moved Leonard to the 3 and had Jones or Dunn come off the bench.

But they went with a smaller first five, though it should be noted it's not a "small" lineup. Jones and Leonard are 6'6" and Lopez is 7'1".

Kerr Will Play Bigger Rotation Than Usual for Game with Stakes

On Tuesday, Steve Kerr said he could play 10-11 players in the play-in game.

That might sound unusual, but it makes sense considering Golden State's circumstances.

“We have several guys who we’d love to play 38 minutes, but for whatever reason, injuries, age, it’s just not something we can do,” Kerr said after practice Tuesday. “We just adapt and adjust, and we’re comfortable playing a lot of people.”

Kerr said on 95.7 The Game that only Podz is capable of playing more than 35 minutes.

With all but one player on some type of minutes restriction, the Warriors will have playing time for at least 10 players.

How it gets dispersed will be critical.

It's all but guaranteed that Curry, Podz, Melton, Green, Porzingis, Horford and Santos will play a lot. Gary Payton II seems like the most logical eighth player. After that, the Warriors will have to choose two between Seth Curry, Will Richard, Pat Spencer and Charles Bassey.

I believe they should give Seth a bigger role than he's had this season. In any event, he'll probably be the fourth player off the bench.

The last one is a tough call. Richard has been struggling with his shot, while Spencer is more a defensive liability. Bassey has impressed, but the Warriors might not need another big with Porzingis and Horford playing more minutes than usual.