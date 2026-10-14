The Golden State Warriors chose to rest Draymond Green for Tuesday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, which left a hole at center in the starting lineup.

Al Horford would be the logical replacement, as he's started 1,091 regular-season games in his career.

But to my surprise, the Warriors are starting Charles Bassey.

The 25-year-old center has started just three regular-season games in his career.

Horford is still likely to play more minutes than Bassey when both are healthy this season, but perhaps this promotion into the starting lineup shows that Bassey will have a bigger regular-season role than anticipated.

Bassey joins Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg and Gui Santos as the starters against the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are giving Luka Doncic the night off, but Walker Kessler will make his preseason Lakers debut.

Bassey Rewarded for Strong Preseason

Looking solely at the first four preseason games, Bassey has been more effective than Horford and Graham Ike, presumably the two other players considered for the starting center spot Tuesday.

Bassey: 8.0 PPG, 66.7 FG%, 5.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK (15 MPG)

Horford: 3.5 PPG, 14.3 FG%, 4.0 REB, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK (18.2 MPG)

Ike: 7.0 PPG, 35.3 FG%, 6.0 REB, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK (16.1 MPG)

Bassey was impressive in his five-game stint with Golden State last year, averaging 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Warriors gave him a partially guaranteed one-year minimum contract, and it's a good thing they did.

At the time, they couldn't have known Kristaps Porzingis would be out indefinitely with a health issue.

Bassey's inability to shoot the ball from the perimeter could cramp the Warriors offense, but his ability to finish inside and defend the rim will come in handy.