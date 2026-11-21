Steve Kerr announced Saturday that Brandon Williams (hamstring) will miss his sixth consecutive game on Sunday when the Warriors take on the Celtics at Chase Center.

But Kerr added that Williams "most likely" will play against the Kings on Wednesday.

The Warriors have lost five consecutive games, and the offense has looked particularly lost without its two top point guard, Stephen Curry (oblique) and Williams.

The Dubs have scored under 100 points in four straight games.

Warriors' Projected Starters for the Celtics Game

The Warriors tried having LJ Cryer in the starting lineup for two games of their five-game road trip, but that decision did not ignite the offense at all. So for the road trip finale, they went to back a lineup witih De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski as the starting guards.

The Dubs got off to a slightly better start in that finale, as they trailed 52-44 at halftime against the Grizzlies. But then the Warriors got walloped in the second half, eventually losing 126-98.

My guess is the Dubs will continue to start Melton and Podz at the guard spots, and Kerr has all but guaranteed that Draymond Green will start as well. Yaxel Lendeborg has started every game this season, so he'll likely be in the first five too.

That leaves one spot, which could go to Gui Santos, Will Richard or Charles Bassey depending on several factors.

I could see Kerr turning to Bassey so he can guard Neemias Queta, which would allow Green to match up with either Jayson Tatum or Paul George. So here is what the lineup could look like:

PG: Melton

SG: Podz

SF: Lendeborg

PF: Green

C: Bassey

Warriors' Projected Starters for the Kings Game

I would be surprised if Williams is not in the starting lineup against the Kings assuming he plays.

Williams has a plus-19.8 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass. That's the second-best mark on the team.

Williams' stats aren't that impressive—he's averaging 10.4 points on 41.3 percent shooting and 2.3 assists and 1.5 turnovers—but the bottom line is the Dubs have benefitted from his speed and ball-handling.

My guess is Kerr would prioritize shooting with the other three spots if he starts Williams and Green, so the starting lineup could look like this:

PG: Williams

SG: Podz

SF: Richard

PF: Lendeborg

C: Green

Richard is shooting 40 percent from three this season, which is why he could get the nod.