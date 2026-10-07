Takeaways from Warriors' Preseason Win vs. Lakers: Yaxel Unlocks Lineup Strategy

The Golden State Warriors looked much better in their second preseason game, beating the Lakers 124-98 on Tuesday at Chase Center.

The Lakers were playing without Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, but that shouldn't take away much from how the Warriors looked.

Offensively, everything flowed. They rarely got deep into the shot clock. Yaxel Lendeborg (17 points) answered Steve Kerr's call to be more aggressive, and Brandin Podziemski (16 points) bounced back with a much better game.

Stephen Curry had two four-point plays en route to 16 points.

Here are three takeaways from Tuesdays game.

Lendeborg Unlocks Warriors' Lineup Strategy

Kerr has already said he doesn't want Lendeborg playing center because he believes it will be overwhelming for him defensively.

But Lendeborg might be the perfect complement to Draymond Green playing center, and that could change the Warriors' entire lineup strategy.

The Warriors won the first half 81-54, building most of that lead when Lendeborg and Green shared the court. Green anchored the defense while Lendeborg inhaled rebounds. Overall, Lendeborg had eight first-half boards, and no other Warrior had more than two.

In recent seasons, defensive rebounding has been a big issue with Green playing center. If Lendeborg fixes that issue, playing Green at the 5 will be more effective.

In turn, having Lendeborg at the 4 might unlock his abilities on both ends. The No. 11 pick had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting (2-of-2 from three) in the first half.

Kerr confirmed after the game that Lendeborg was the center in the Warriors' lineup that opened the third quarter with Georges Niang at the 4 and Santos at the 3. Kerr didn't sound confident that Lendeborg-at-the-5 lineups would be good enough defensively in the regular season, but he conceded that "sometimes we might have to do it out of necessity this year."

Bassey Outplays Ike in Reserve Center Battle

Charles Bassey and Graham Ike were both victims of Kerr's decision to play Green at the 5. The reserve centers combined to play just seven minutes in the first half.

That doesn't bode well for either to get much regular-season playing time considering Golden State's top two centers (Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis) missed Tuesday's game.

Bassey wasn't deterred by not playing much in the first half, putting together a strong third quarter. His final line of four points, six rebounds, three blocks, two assists, one steal and no turnovers (plus-15) reflects how well he played.

Ike didn't have a bad game with six points, seven rebounds, three assists and two turnovers (minus-12), but he didn't have the defensive activity level of Bassey.

Warriors' Turnover Bug Could Have Major Rotation Consequences

The one downside to the Warriors' performance was that they had 23 turnovers.

Kerr was fuming after LJ Cryer had a turnover in a two-on-one transition play early in the fourth quarter. He tried to throw a 100 mph short-range pass to Malevy Leons instead of shooting himself.

Brandon Williams once again impressed with his speed and driving ability, but he had five turnovers in 18 minutes.

Late in the third quarter, De'Anthony Melton attempted a pass to Ike under the hoop that missed him by several feet. It was clearly a miscommunication, which will happen from time to time, but what's concerning is Melton appeared to have a lane to the basket, which made the pass unnecessary.

The Warriors' margin of error is smaller than ever. They desperately need their reserve guards to take care of the ball.

Williams has the most talent of the backup PG options, but don't be surprised if Kerr plays him sparingly if this turnover bug continues.