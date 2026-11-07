Warriors Catch Break as Magic Starter Ruled Out Hours Before Game

The Orlando Magic will be without three starters when they play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Chase Center.

We already knew about Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee), who were ruled out on Friday. But hours before the game, Desmond Bane was also ruled out with an illness.

Draymond Green (elbow), Gary Payton II (calf) and Gui Santos (knee) are questionable for the Warriors.

Warriors Going for 7-Game Winning Streak

The last time the Warriors won seven in a row was March 2025. Jimmy Butler was a key part of that winning streak.

On Saturday, they'll go for a seventh consecutive win while Bulter is recovering from a torn ACL.

The Warriors are also attempting to win the first five games of their homestand. They haven't done that since February/March 2023.

After the Magic game, they play the Pelicans at Chase Center to close out the homestand. The last time the Warriors swept a six-game homestand was May 2021.

Dubs Will Have Interesting Choice for Starting Small Forward

For the last two games, the Warriors have started Will Richard as a de facto small forward. Richard is listed as a guard, as are Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski. So the Dubs have essentially had a three-guard starting lineup that features Podz or Richard defending the other team's small forward.

Santos will eventually return to the lineup as the starting 3, but I'm guessing Kerr will have him come off the bench even if he's active, as he's still not 100 percent from his knee tendinits.

The Warriors have been winning, so some might wonder why Steve Kerr would even considering changing the starting lineup.

Well, they haven't been getting off to fast starts.

The Curry, Podz, Richard, Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green lineup has a minus-67.0 net rating in 33 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass.

Kerr has options if he wants to have Richard come off the bench. He could insert Charles Bassey into the starting five, pushing Green to the 4 and Lendeborg to the 3. Or he could simply replace Richard with Georges Niang, which would give the opening five more offensive punch but less on-ball defense.

Maybe this is a game for a bigger lineup. The Magic could start Anthony Black (6'7"), Tristan da Silva (6'8"), Franz Wagner (6'10) and Wendell Carter Jr. (6'10").

Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Bassey figures to have a big role for the Warriors on Saturday.