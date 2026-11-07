Warriors-Magic Injury Report Features Dray, GPII, Santos, Banchero, Suggs

The Golden State Warriors (6-3) will go for their seventh straight win when they take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday at Chase Center.

For the Warriors, Draymond Green (elbow), Gary Payton II (calf) and Gui Santos (knee) are listed as questionable. They are otherwise healthy aside from the three players (Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis) with long-term injuries/illnesses.

For the Magic, starters Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) are out. Also inactive are Jonathan Isaac (knee), Noah Penda (hamstring) and Izaiyah Nelson ankle) .

Can Warriors Take Advantage of Suggs, Banchero Absences?

The Magic are 2-6 with three straight losses. They're ranked 24th in offensive efficiency and 25th in defensive efficiency, per Cleaning the Glass.

Of course, they miss Banchero and his 24.5 PPG average on offense. And they miss Suggs' All-Defensive team ability on defense.

The Warriors have a golden opportunity to beat a Magic team while they're down.

Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane combined for 54 points in Orlando's last victory. The Magic have the firepower to be competitive, but the Warriors should win this game if they give a solid performance.

Carter Audition Game?

The Warriors are expected to trade Kristaps Porzinigs in the next 30-40 days, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

They've already been linked to Milwaukee's Myles Turner and Chicago's Jalen Smith.

But what about Wendell Carter Jr.?

Carter is easily outperforming Turner and Smith, as the Duke product is averaging 14.3 points (65.6 FG%, 40 3PT%) and 9.4 rebounds per game.

If the Magic continue to struggle, they could be interested in getting off Carter's contract as a way to clear long-term money for an Anthony Black extension.

Carter is owed $18.1 million this season, $19.6 million next season and $21.0 million (team option) in 2028-29.

Curry's Outrageous Scoring Numbers

Stephen Curry is averaging 29.9 points per game in 28.7 minutes per game. Yes, that means he's averaging more than one point per minute.

Even in his two seasons leading the league in scoring, he didn't average a point per minute.

Only Luka Doncic is averaging more points per minute in the NBA this season.

The 38-year-old is off to a tremendous start, and he'll look to keep it going against the Magic.

In his career, Curry averages 27.8 points per game against Orlando. That's his second-highest average against any team. The only team he averages more against is Washington (28.5).